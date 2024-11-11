Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

An “aggressive” Korean Air passenger was restrained by cabin crew after attempting to open the emergency exit door during a flight to South Korea on Friday (8 November).

Flight KE658 from Bangkok to Seoul was reportedly an hour into its almost five-and-a-half-hour journey when an unidentified man reached for the emergency exit door handle after refusing to move from a crew-only jumpseat.

According to the airline, upon crew intervention, the male passenger “exhibited non-compliant behaviour, including verbal aggression and threatening movements”.

Fellow passenger Jackson Lee shared video footage of the frightening incident in a viral TikTok.

Several flight attendants can be seen jumping in to restrain the passenger after the man attempted to open the exit door of the Airbus A330-300 with 284 passengers on board at 37,000 feet.

Under the captain’s authority, “appropriate restraint measures” were taken by the crew and the man was “relocated to a secure area” to deescalate the situation.

The flight was met by local police after landing safely at Incheon International Airport and the disruptive passenger was detained pending investigation.

Korean Air said in a statement: “The incident was managed in accordance with Korean Air’s security protocols, with our primary focus on ensuring passenger safety and maintaining operational integrity. Korean Air takes all incidents affecting aviation safety with utmost seriousness. We will fully cooperate with relevant authorities in their investigation.”

Bad behaviour from passengers caused similar chaos in the cabin of a Copa Airlines flight last week.

A passenger on the Copa Airlines flight from Brazil to Panama was subdued and beaten after attempting to open the emergency door mid-flight – a chaotic moment captured in a viral video.

The disturbance took place last Tuesday (5 November) aboard flight CM204, 30 minutes before it landed in Panama City, according to reports.

The man grabbed a plastic knife from his meal tray and tried to take a flight attendant hostage while heading toward the emergency door, The New York Post reported.

