Over 100 flights cancelled after strike by KLM staff

Over 100 flights have been cancelled by Dutch airline KLM due to a ground crew strike at Amsterdam Schiphol airport.

Members of the CNV and FNV unions will stop working on Wednesday (17 September) in an ongoing dispute with KLM over “unfair” working conditions and collective bargaining agreements.

The Dutch arm of Air France KLM said: “Are you travelling on or around Wednesday 17 September 2025? Due to a planned Union strike of KLM ground staff, your KLM flight may be impacted on this date and on the days before and after.”

Passengers are advised to check for updates on the status of their flights.

According to the airline, travellers on cancelled or missed connecting flights will be automatically rebooked on the next alternative flight.

It added: “As this action may affect quite some passengers, rebooking may take longer than usual.”

The ground crew strike will take place between 8am and 12pm.

Union FVN said: “We're gradually increasing the strikes from two, to four, to six, and then eight hours. This is partly to give KLM the opportunity to present a reasonable proposal. It's also to demonstrate to the court that union action at Schiphol can be conducted safely.”

Amsterdam Schiphol airport told travellers on Tuesday: “Unions have announced that a large portion of KLM's ground staff will temporarily stop work on Wednesday, 17 September, from 08:00 to 12:00.

“This may have consequences for your flight. Please bear in mind that your flight may be delayed, changed or cancelled.”

The strike follows industrial action by KLM staff last week.

On 10 September, 27,000 passengers were impacted, following an announcement of a two-hour strike by KLM ground crew.

KLM reached an agreement with some labour unions earlier this month, but labour disputes with CNV and FNV continue.

