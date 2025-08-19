Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

George Lithgow
Tuesday 19 August 2025 07:23 EDT
Kathryn Scott outside Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court
Kathryn Scott outside Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court

A Virgin Atlantic flight attendant was found to be four times over the legal alcohol limit when she reported for duty, having crashed her car en route to Heathrow Airport, a court has heard.

Kathryn Scott, 44, had consumed wine the night before and was subsequently removed from a plane at Heathrow. Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court heard that the cabin crew member crashed her black Hyundai at a roundabout, abandoning the vehicle before a member of the public drove her to work.

Flight schedules show the plane was going to Antigua via Barbados.

Scott appeared at court on Tuesday wearing a black jacket and trousers, where she denied a single charge of performing an aviation function when over the alcohol limit on June 12.

After her crash was reported to the police, she was removed from the plane until officers arrived, the court heard.

Scott admitted to being in an accident and said she had two glasses of wine eight hours before the flight.

A test showed she had 91 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood, more than four times the 20 milligram legal limit for flight attendants in the UK.

Magistrates were told she has been diagnosed with a liver condition, which means she may not be able to break down alcohol in the usual way.

She also blames the crash on a fault with her car’s steering, the court heard.

Scott, of Ottershaw, Surrey, was bailed to appear at the same court for trial on December 11.

