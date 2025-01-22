A major US airline is now accepting Venmo to pay for flights

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

JetBlue has become the first major airline to accept Venmo as payment.

The company issued a press release on Monday (January 21) announcing that travelers can use Venmo to pay for their flights. Currently, Venmo payments — which use money from either your Venmo balance or bank account — can only be made when buying flights on JetBlue’s website.

Next month, U.S. customers can use Venmo when booking flights on JetBlue’s mobile app. JetBlue is also the first airline to accept Venmo payments for flight bookings.

“We’re continually looking for ways to make it easier to book a JetBlue flight on our website and mobile app,” Carol Clements, chief digital and technology officer at JetBlue, said in a statement. “Adding Venmo offers a seamless payment option for customers who enjoy the ease and convenience of the Venmo platform.”

John Anderson — the senior vice president and general manager of consumer at PayPal, which owns Venmo — also applauded the payment app’s merger with the airline.

“Travel is not just about the destination, but the people you go with and how you share the experience,” he said in a statement shared in the press release. “The added ability to pay with Venmo for flights on JetBlue and manage travel costs during the trip through [Venmo] Groups helps solve the pain points of shared expenses from the time of booking to returning home.”

Fliers can pay for flights through Venmo on JetBlue’s app starting next month ( Getty Images )

Venmo Groups is an in-app feature that allows users to track, split, and manage continuing payments with a certain group of people. According to PayPal, “Venmo Groups automatically calculates the individual amounts due based on the overall spend of each person in the group, reducing the need for spreadsheets, multiple apps or mental math to settle up.”

JetBlue is following the trend of businesses who’ve collaborated with Venmo recently. In 2020, CVS announced that customers could make touch-free payments using their PayPal or Venmo QR codes at checkout.

The airline’s merger with Venmo comes days after JetBlue was hit with a $2 million penalty for chronically late flights along the East Coast, and half the money will go to passengers who were delayed.

The Transportation Department said it’s the first time it has fined an airline for chronic delays on specific routes, which it blamed on “unrealistic scheduling” by JetBlue.

“Illegal chronic flight delays make flying unreliable for travelers. Today’s action puts the entire airline industry on notice that we expect their flight schedules to reflect reality,” Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said.

JetBlue said the government, which operates the air traffic control system, shares the blame for late flights. Airline spokesperson Derek Dombrowski said JetBlue has invested “tens of millions of dollars to reduce flight delays, particularly related to ongoing air traffic control challenges in our largest markets in the Northeast and Florida,” resulting in better on-time performance in 2024, including during the peak summer travel season.

Last year, JetBlue was also blocked from merging with the popular budget-friendly airline, Spirit Airlines. In January 2024, a federal judge blocked the $3.8 billion deal, ruling that JetBlue’s purchase of Spirit would harm competition and increase prices for air travelers as a result.