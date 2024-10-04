Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



JetBlue Airways has become the latest airline to make changes to its in-flight catering by introducing a chilled-only menu on transatlantic flights and ending the option of hot meals.

Breakfast menus will include choices such as a breakfast crepe, a courgette frittata, oats, fruit and yoghurt – depending on the direction you’re flying, eastbound or westbound.

Lunch or dinner items will include a chicken grain bowl, tofu and noodles, pasta salad, mushrooms and lentils, and sides of fruit and vegetables.

However, for those flying in JetBlue’s upper classes – such as those in the frequent flyer loyalty ‘Transatlantic Mint’ programme and business-class – hot meals will still be available.

The ‘Mint’ passengers are served different meals depending on where they fly, but guests can expect choices including mushroom rigatoni, chicken milanese and pizza.

JetBlue said in a statement to The Independent that “after a trial run this summer on our Dublin and Edinburgh seasonal flights, we are extending a new core menu onto our six transatlantic daily flights this winter.

"The menu, created in partnership with DIG, lives up to the standard we set for high-quality meals.

“This change is part of our effort to ensure we can continue to provide a great experience at JetBlue’s competitive fares on these routes."

The airline has been making some other significant changes to its customer experience in the past few months, having opened its first airport lounges in a bid to compete with larger airlines and the growing rate of premium travel.

The first lounge will be unveiled next year at John F. Kennedy International (JFK) Airport in New York late next year, followed shortly by another at Boston Logan International Airport.

JetBlue said the introduction of the lounges comes amid the growing demand for premium offerings, allowing its top-level ‘TrueBlue Mosaic’ members to have access to the lounge.

JetBlue’s meal changes come weeks after AirFrance also announced they would be switching up how they offer food on their flights.

Starting from January 2025, those who have booked economy tickets on two Air France routes, both from Paris Charles de Gaulle, to Lisbon, Portugal and Helsinki, Finland, will not be offered free inflight meals.

The airline will now trial catering that can be purchased once on board, noting that it will be optional to buy the food.

