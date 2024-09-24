Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Your support enables me to be in the room, pressing for transparency and accountability. Without your contributions, we wouldn't have the resources to challenge those in power.



Your donation makes it possible for us to keep doing this important work, keeping you informed every step of the way to the November election Andrew Feinberg White House Correspondent Find out more

A passenger has died after falling ill on a Jet2 flight from Bulgaria to Liverpool.

The plane was forced to make an emergency landing in Cologne, Germany, after the man required medical assistance last Monday.

Flight LS3214 from Bourgas to Liverpool John Lennon departed around 1pm local time on 16 September and landed in Cologne after being almost immediately diverted.

Crew members declared an emergency after a man reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest.

Despite efforts of those on board to resuscitate him, the man died, The Sun reported.

The continued flight to the UK was postponed until later that evening.

A Jet2 spokesperson said: “We can confirm that flight LS3214 from Bourgas to Liverpool Johnn Lennon diverted to Cologne on Monday 16th September, due to a customer requiring medical assistance.

“Regrettably, we can confirm that the customer sadly passed away.

“We would like to extend our heartfelt condolences to the customer’s family and friends at this very difficult time.”

This is a breaking story - more to follow