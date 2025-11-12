Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The latest round in the intensifying battle between UK airline and holiday companies is underway. Jet2 will start scheduled flying from London Gatwick airport in March 2026 – adding to the ferocious competition at the Sussex hub.

The Leeds-based company says it has “secured slots for six aircraft following the release of additional capacity by the airport.”

Airbus A321neo planes will serve all the key holiday airports in Spain (including the Balearics and Canary Islands), Faro in Portugal, Verona and Naples in Italy and 10 Greek destinations. The other targets are Antalya in Turkey, Paphos in Cyprus, Pula in Croatia, Burgas in Bulgaria and Malta.

Jet2’s chief executive, Steve Heapy, said: “For many years, our ambition has been to provide our differentiated, service-led, end-to-end product offering from London Gatwick, and we see this as a once in a generation opportunity to accelerate our growth from the UK's largest beach and city leisure destination airport.”

The new arrival faces intense competition. Gatwick is the main base for easyJet, which has “70 odd” aircraft based there according to CEO Kenton Jarvis. In addition, the airport is a key base for British Airways, which operates 26 short-haul aircraft at Gatwick. This week BA’s chief executive, Sean Doyle, said the base was “performing very well, and we compete well”.

Tui, which is the UK’s second-largest holiday company, has a strong presence at Gatwick. Wizz Air also flies to a wide range of European route and as far as Jeddah in Saudi Arabia.

The aviation analyst Sean Moulton said: “Jet2 have grown rapidly since the demise of Thomas Cook in 2019 – adding new bases in Bristol, Bournemouth, Luton and now Gatwick. The airline will be taking on easyJet and Tui at their largest bases, a bold tactic, but one Jet2 has been doing for years across its established bases in the regions.

“This extra competition is likely to benefit the consumer with lower prices and better flight times.”

Given the ferocious rivalry at Gatwick, Jet2 has told investors it does not expect to move into profitability at the airport until the financial year 2029.

“While establishing our holiday operations and service will understandably take time and investment in the short term, we expect to deliver meaningful profit growth in the longer term,” said Mr Heapy.

A senior aviation source said: “British Airways and easyJet will be fuming. It’s hard to think which one will see the greater impact – probably easyJet because it’s so big there. If easyJet’s Gatwick profitability sneezes, the rest of its business catches a cold.

“It’s going to be great news for consumers as long as it all lasts, though.”

The new slots are understood to have been created by adjusting runway capacity limits. Gatwick is the busiest single-runway airport in the world, and plans to bring its standby runway into permanent use for departing holiday flights.

The Independent has invited easyJet and British Airways to comment.

