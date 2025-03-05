Jersey Airport evacuated after ‘significant security incident’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Passengers and staff have been evacuated from Jersey Airport following a “significant security incident”, said police.

Around 300 people were told to leave the terminal after a fire alarm went off earlier this morning (5 March).

St Peter Honorary Police said on X/Twitter at 7.24am: “Be advised the States of Jersey Police and St Peter Honorary Police are currently attending an incident at the airport. At this time, the airport is being evacuated.”

The force warned that there would be “disruption to all flights until further notice” and asked passengers to “please avoid going to the airport”.

States of Jersey Police told the BBC that “islanders have all been safely evacuated” at around 6.30am, with some inside Strive, a nearby health club.

Airport operations director Ashley Maggs said: "The airport has been evacuated this morning due to a significant security incident.

"We are taking this very seriously and we absolutely need to make sure we provide a safe environment for our passengers, so we're investigating this further.

"All I can say is that we received information and therefore we've had to investigate the information and its credibility.

"At the moment it is deemed as doubtable non-credible but obviously we have to take every precaution," reported the outlet.

Mr Maggs said in a press conference that airport security teams are taking "every precaution" and the aviation hub is likely to reopen “in a couple of hours”.

Armed police, fire engines and emergency service vehicles responded to the scene this morning.

A spokesperson for Jersey Airport said: “The airport has been evacuated due to a security incident and we are working with States of Jersey Police to manage the incident. Airport Operations are currently suspended.”

It added: “We apologise for the inconvenience this may cause and appreciate the cooperation and understanding of passengers during this time. Our top priority is ensuring the safety and security of everyone at the airport.”

The airport advised passengers to contact their airlines for updates and said that further information would be issued in due course.

