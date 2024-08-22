Fears for traffic on Cotswold lanes with Jeremy Clarkson pub opening

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

The grand opening of Jeremy Clarkson’s Oxfordshire pub could be overshadowed by potential traffic issues on the busy A40 during the August bank holiday weekend.

The pub in Burford, Oxfordshire – formerly The Windmill, now The Farmer’s Dog under Clarkson’s reign – will open to the public at midday on Friday (23 August).

Oxfordshire County Council has already introduced new traffic measures to cope with the predicted crowds at the British produce-only pub, and is considering lowering the speed limit in the area.

Clarkson paid close to £1 million to purchase the five-acre site and a large marquee has been erected on the grounds ahead of the inaugural pints of Hawkstone lager this weekend.

The Farmer’s Dog Instagram account posted a picture of a fox-red labrador captioned “The Farmer’s Dog opens Friday 23rd August 12pm ..OX18 4HJ ///grinders.fruits.pints #backbritishfarmingdrinkhawkstone ..follow us to get the latest news” yesterday.

Some locals commented with worries that “chaos” could ensue on the roads near the pub.

One wrote: “I do worry about traffic though. I popped by the farm shop at the weekend. It was utter chaos.

“The massive new car park was rammed as well as a new overflow one they have made in a field across the road.

“We didn’t stop as the marshals in hi viz told us the queue was over two hours. I’ve been before on a busy day, but this was insane.”

A spokesperson for Oxfordshire County Council said: “Several measures have been taken to reduce the likelihood of traffic and parking-related problems, and to support the safe and successful opening of the site.”

“The layby located on the A40 opposite the pub will be temporarily closed as a precautionary safety measure to prevent its use by those visiting the pub who would then need to have crossed the busy A40 on foot.”

They added, “Consideration is being given to a reduction in the speed limit from the existing 60mph to 40mph to improve safety on each of the approaches to the A40 roundabout, including that of the B4047.”

Liam Walker, County Councillor for the Hanborough and Minster Lovell Division on Oxfordshire County Council, warned locals on Facebook last week that “Jeremy Clarkson will be opening his pub next weekend (Bank Holiday weekend) on the Asthall roundabout on the A40 so expect delays in the area…”

Walker said that he is “working on getting mitigations in place to reduce traffic and parking issues” to ensure “lessons have been learnt from the farm shop”.

Clarkson’s Diddly Squat farm shop has been plagued with snaking queues since it opened, and plans for a 70-vehicle car park on the farm plot were originally opposed by Oxfordshire County Council.

Tourists visiting for a behind-the-scenes look at the Amazon series Clarkson’s Farm have caused the car park to hit max capacity by midday on most weekends as they queue for ‘cow juice’, homemade spreads and brioche burgers at the Chadlington hotspot.

The RAC has already predicted heavier bank holiday traffic than at any time since it started recording data in 2015. Delays are expected on roads serving coastal resorts and on routes for the Leeds and Reading music festivals.

Transport analytics specialists Inrix expect delays to last all day on Friday and Saturday, with the worst times to travel between 10am and 6pm on Friday and 10am and 1pm on Saturday.

RAC spokesperson Alice Simpson said: “With the end of the school holidays fast approaching, it seems day trips will be the main cause of traffic this weekend.

“Whether you’re off to a festival, the coast or a theme park, or meeting up with friends and family elsewhere, the usual trusted advice applies: leave as early as you can to avoid the jams or be prepared to sit in some lengthy queues.”

For more travel news and advice, listen to Simon Calder’s podcast