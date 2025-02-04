Record-breaking snow causes major travel disruption in Japan

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Record snowfall has blanketed Japan's northern island of Hokkaido, causing widespread travel disruptions and prompting calls for assistance from stranded motorists.

The heavy snow, deemed record-breaking by the Hokkaido prefectural government, has particularly impacted the island's eastern regions, including Obihiro and Kushiro.

Local authorities have been inundated with calls from drivers whose vehicles became trapped in the snow.

The severe weather coincides with the start of Sapporo's renowned snow festival in southern Hokkaido. While the festival itself has not experienced significant disruption, the broader impact on the island is evident.

Television footage has captured scenes of residents battling the elements, shovelling snow and assisting stranded drivers. Despite the widespread disruption, no injuries or major damage have been reported.

In Obihiro, a record-breaking snowfall of 129 centimetres (4 feet) was detected on Tuesday.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said two powerful low pressure systems are moving on both sides of the Japanese archipelago, sending cold air into the region.

open image in gallery Japan Weather Snow

The agency predicted up to 100 centimetres (3.2 feet) of snowfall in northwestern Japan and 50 centimetres (1.6 feet) more snowfall in Hokkaido over the next 24 hours through Wednesday evening.

The prefecture said parts of highways and main roads were closed, and train services in the affected areas were suspended. Runways were closed due to snow at Obihiro and Kushiro airports, while dozens of flights in and out of Hokkaido were cancelled, affecting thousands of people.

About 370 schools cancelled classes Tuesday across Hokkaido, according to the prefecture.

The snow also caused closures of post offices and other distribution services, delaying deliveries within Hokkaido and to destinations across Japan.

Hokkaido officials called on the residents and visitors to carry shovels and warm clothes in their vehicles in case they stall in the snow.