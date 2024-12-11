Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Japan Airlines has offered to deliver your luggage to your hotel when you visit Tokyo — for a reasonable price.

The airline announced the launch of its same-day delivery service in a press release on December 5. The baggage delivery service, which costs 4,500 yen ($29 USD) per suitcase, is available to foreign travelers arriving at terminal three at Haneda Airport.

Japan Airlines explained the new initiative is designed to address congestion issues in Tokyo’s public transportation.

“The service aims to provide a seamless and stress-free travel experience by ensuring that tourists can enjoy their time in Tokyo without the burden of carrying heavy luggage,” the press release read. “By offering this service, JAL is committed to enhancing the convenience and comfort of foreign visitors, contributing to a more enjoyable and efficient travel experience.”

The same-day delivery service covers 14 districts throughout Tokyo, including Shinjuku, Shinagawa, Chiyoda, Chuo, Minato, Koto, Ota, Shibuya, Taito, Toshima, Bunkyo, Sumida, Meguro, and Edogawa.

Japan Airlines offers same-day luggage delivery to passengers staying at hotels across 14 districts in Tokyo ( Getty Images )

However, travelers — including Japanese residents — arriving in Tokyo must apply for the service ahead of time. According to the Japanese Airlines website, all passengers are required to “make a reservation and payment using the 2D barcode on the poster in front of the ‘JAL ABC counter’ located in the arrival lobby.”

“After completing the application, issue a baggage sticker from the issuing machine next to the poster, attach it to your suitcase, and then check it in at the ‘JAL ABC counter’ located in the arrival lobby,” the airline said.

The delivery destination is restricted to hotels only. For those who check-in to the delivery service before 4 p.m. local time, they will receive their luggage at their hotel by 8 p.m. Meanwhile, travelers who arrive at the airport between 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., their baggage will be delivered by 10 p.m.

The same-day delivery service is just the latest initiative from Japan Airlines encouraging travel throughout the country. In September, the company announced it will be offering international passengers complimentary domestic flights to any destination within Japan.

Now, a passenger arriving from Singapore could fly into Tokyo and jet off on a domestic flight to Sapporo in northern Japan for no extra fees. However, visitors must book an international flight with Japan Airlines and a corresponding domestic flight in the same reservation, as separate domestic bookings will not be eligible.

Only passengers departing from the following countries can receive the offer: U.S., Canada, Mexico, Thailand, Singapore, Australia, New Zealand, Vietnam, Philippines, Indonesia, India, China, and Taiwan.