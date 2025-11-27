Travel disruption to hit Italy as workers strike over pay and Gaza

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Flight and transport disruption is expected in Italy after a general strike has been called over work pay and in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.

Workers from across public and private industries, including transport workers, are expected to strike on Friday, 28 November.

Airports such as Naples and Venice have warned passengers that flights may be delayed or cancelled during the 24-hour strike, with passenger and aircraft handling procedures also delayed.

Italian flag carrier ITA Airways said it has already cancelled 26 domestic flights as a result of the strike, 23 of which were scheduled on 28 November.

State-owned rail company Trenitalia has also warned that trains, buses and trans across the country may be cancelled or changed, with some strike action starting at 9pm on 27 November into the next day.

It added that essential services are guaranteed during strikes on weekdays from 6am to 9am and from 6pm to 9pm.

Trenitalia has published a list of long-distance trains that will still be running, while the Italian Civil Aviation Authority has released a list of guaranteed flights during the national general strike.

The aviation authority also reminded passengers that during strikes, flights must still operate between 7am to 10am and 6pm to 9pm.

The industrial action has been called by Union Sindacale di Base (USB) over workers’ pay and against the Italian government led by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, specifically its defence budget.

USB says its members want at least a €2,000 (£1,753) base salary, a maximum retirement age of 62, an end to the contracting system, reduced working hours while maintaining the same salary, housing rights, public sector hiring and healthcare.

It added that “these are essential needs for an exhausted country, incompatible with the government's warmongering.”

On the day of the strike, a demonstration is planned in Piazza Montecitorio in Rome at 11am, while a large national march will also take place the day after, on Saturday, 29 November, also in Rome at Porta San Paolo.

USB said the march on Saturday is in aid of rejecting rearmament policies and “our commitment to ending all complicity with Israel and the genocide in Palestine.”

Greta Thunberg, among other activists, announced that they will be participating in the national march.

Another general strike has also been announced by a separate Italian union, the Confederazione Generale Italiana Del Lavoro (CGIL), on 12 December over pay, pensions and care.

The strikes come after a series of other walkouts in September and October in the country.

