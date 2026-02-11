Airport strikes in Italy could cause flight chaos next week

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Holidaymakers visiting Italy have been warned of flight disruption after workers voted for strike action.

Airline industry staff, including pilots, flight attendants and ground staff are posed to walk out on 16 January, almost a week before the Winter Olympics are due to finish.

Vueling and easyJet staff who are members of the USB union are expected to strike between 1pm and 5pm. Other easyJet staff, alongside those working for ITA Airways, will take action for the entire day.

Data from Cirium, an aviation analytics firm, suggests 314 ITA flights are scheduled on 16 February.

Ground staff and baggage handlers are also expected to strike on the same day at Brescia Montichiari, Milan Linate and Milan Malpensa airport.

Next month, staff at Enav, which manages Italian airspace, are expected to strike on 7 March.

Negotiations are ongoing with the Italian government’s Strike Guarantee Commission.

The body has requested that the unions change the date of the walkout to sustain a regular strike schedule during the Winter Olympics. No agreement has yet been reached.

EasyJet and ITA Airways both confirmed to The Independent that they are awaiting information as to whether the strikes will be postponed and will keep in touch with their customers accordingly.

Officials are trying to move the strike dates so they do not disrupt the Winter Olympics.

"In the resolution adopted at yesterday's meeting, the Strike Guarantee Commission notified the Minister of Infrastructure and Transport of the concrete risk of harm to freedom of movement during the air transport protests called for February 16 and March 7,” a statement from authorities said, according to Italian news agency Ansa.

The Commission has proposed rescheduling the strikes to the period between 24 February and 4 March.

The Independent has contacted the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport for more information.

Strike action is also planned for later in the month. From 9pm on Friday 27 February, Italian state railway staff will walk out for 24 hours, affecting regional, high-speed and Intercity trains.

