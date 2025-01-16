Italy to crack down on fake reviews of hotels and restaurants with tough new law

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Italian authorities are looking to crack down on fake and paid-for reviews posted online in an effort to protect businesses and offer trustworthy appraisals for tourists and customers.

A draft law was announced on Tuesday that, if approved by the Italian parliament, would require anyone who is writing an online review to provide verifiable identification as well as proof that they visited the place they are commenting on.

This proposal comes as an attempt to keep competition within the tourism and hospitality sector fair and transparent. Fake reviews are already illegal in Italy, but regulating the practice is challenging.

The Italian ministry of enterprises said that fake or manipulated reviews of businesses such as hotels and restaurants have affected between 6 per cent and 30 per cent of its revenues, The Guardian reports.

The draft law states that reviews should be posted within two weeks of the visit, and must only include relevant information and details.

If reviews prove false or are over two years old and are no longer relevant, the write-ups can be removed at the request of the business.

It is unclear who decides what constitutes a fake review, but it will be up to an Italian anti-trust watchdog to hand out fines, the outlet reported. Reviews that are paid for or sponsored will also be illegal.

“Today marks an important step for the protection of our businesses,” said Daniela Santanché, Italy’s tourism minister.

“Reviews, which thanks to this regulatory intervention will actually be truthful, are fundamental for the success of companies and for the trust of consumers and tourists.”

While the draft law has been welcomed by some lobbyists, others are concerned that making writing a review an anti-anonymous practice will drive down the number of posted reviews about businesses.

“Fake reviews are a problem for fair competition between companies because they can have a big impact on sales, and are also a problem for consumers who can be misled,” Michele Carrus, chairman of consumer association Federconsumatori, told Reuters.

“The problem needed to be addressed,” he added. “It’s difficult to do it the right way, but I’m confident we can achieve that during the parliamentary debate.”

