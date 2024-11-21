Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Travellers to Italy face a series of problems over the coming days and months.

On one of the busiest days in the run up to Christmas, Friday 29 November, a nationwide general strike will paralyse the transport system – causing severe disruption for air and rail travellers, as well as shutting down local transport.

Italy’s Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport says staff at the two main Milan airports, Linate and Malpensa, will walk out all day. Across in Venice, the strike will affect flights between 2 and 6pm.

Many other airports are expected to be disrupted.

Wizz Air staff working in Italy may strike all day, affecting a number of flights to and from the UK.

Looking further ahead, a new Foreign Office bulletin warns about Holy Year, which begins on Christmas Eve 2024 and will “draw millions of pilgrims to the city” until it ends on 6 January 2026.

“The higher number of travellers during the Holy Year could increase levels of petty crime,” says the FCDO – which also warns: “Expect heavy crowds and road closures.”

A Holy Year, or Jubilee, takes place every 25 years.

The next will begin on Christmas Eve 2024. The Vatican says: “The Holy Father will preside over the celebration of Mass at 7pm in St Peter’s Square. The Rite of Opening of the Holy Door will take place immediately afterwards.”

James Hill, who runs cultural tours to Italy and elsewhere, told The Independent: “This one is likely to be even busier than the one in 2000. Estimates are that 25 to 40 million people will come to Rome in one calendar year, particularly from Easter 2025.”

He recommends a visit to the Italian capital before mid-December 2024 or after 6 January 2026.

The official airline for the year is ITA, which is offering extra benefits – including flight discounts – for holders of the official pilgrimage card.