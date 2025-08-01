After centuries, Italy might finally build a bridge to Sicily
The £11.8bn bridge has been an ambition since Roman times
Italy expects to green-light construction on a long-awaited bridge to Sicily next week.
The 2.2-mile-long Strait of Messina suspension bridge would connect Calabria in mainland Italy and the Sicilian city of Messina.
An unnamed source told Reuters on Monday that the Italian government plans to kick-start construction work on the anticipated project across the narrow strait.
Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has allocated €13.5bn (£11.8bn) to build the Strait of Messina bridge since taking office in 2023.
The bridge has been an ambition since the Romans supposedly proposed the overpass.
Construction will be led by the Italian company Webuild and overseen by the Messina Strait company.
On Tuesday (29 July), final designs for the bridge over the Strait of Messina and accompanying contract documents were approved by the board of directors.
With a maximum capacity of up to 200 trains per day and 6,000 vehicles per hour, the suspension bridge is scheduled for completion in 2032.
“The updated value of the investment, following the finalisation of the additional agreements with all the various contractors, remains confirmed at €13.5 billion, fully covered by the 2025 Budget Law and the capital increase of the Stretto di Messina railway company signed in 2023,” said the Messina Strait company.
An economic planning committee meeting to approve bridge plans is expected to convene by 7 August, reported Reuters.
Webuild said that approval from the committee will allow preliminary land expropriations, utilities diversions and geological surveys to begin.
