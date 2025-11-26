Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Turkish-German family of four died during a holiday in Istanbul, with a preliminary autopsy report suggesting their deaths were caused by gas from a pesticide used to treat a bug infestation at their hotel, according to Turkey’s state-run news agency.

The Bocek family, who had travelled from Germany, were staying at a hotel in Istanbul’s Fatih district. On 12 November, they fell ill, seeking hospital treatment by taxi before returning to their accommodation. Their condition deteriorated the next day, prompting a second hospital trip via ambulance.

The children — Kadir Muhammet, 6, and Masal, 3 — died that day. Their mother, Cigdem, died on Nov. 14, while their father, Servet, died on Nov. 17.

Their deaths heightened concerns over hotel safety standards and prompted calls for stricter oversight.

A preliminary report submitted to the prosecutor’s office found there was phosphine gas, an insecticide metabolite, on towels, masks and swab samples taken from various parts of the hotel room, Anadolu Agency reported late Tuesday.

open image in gallery The main entrance door of the Harbour Suites Old City hotel is sealed, in Istanbul, Turkey, Monday, Nov. 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel) ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

The autopsy also confirmed the family had not been poisoned by food, ruling out initial suspicions of street food consumed during their tour of the city.

Two other tourists staying at the hotel suffered nausea and vomiting and were hospitalized, Anadolu reported.

Authorities have arrested 11 people in connection with the case and the hotel has been closed.

Earlier this year Turkey issued a warning on bootleg alcohol, with the number fatally poisoned by illicit booze in the country rising to 103 since the beginning of the year.

The deaths happened in Ankara and Istanbul, NTV reported, after authorities warned about rising sales of illicit booze being passed off as big-name brands.

In Istanbul, 70 people have died since 14 January, NTV said. Another 33 have died in the capital Ankara since the start of the year, NTV said, citing Ankara governor Vasip Sahin. The price of alcoholic drinks has rocketed in recent years due to heavy taxes imposed by president Tayyip Erdogan’s Islamist-rooted ruling AK Party.