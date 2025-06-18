More than 1,000 young tourists stranded in Israel evacuated on luxury cruise ship
The majority of the Birthright Israel participants who arrived in Cyprus are young adults from the US
More than 1,000 young adults visiting Israel on a heritage trip have been evacuated to Cyprus by luxury cruise ship amid ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran.
Crown Iris, an Israeli cruise ship operated by Mano Maritime, arrived in Cyprus today (17 June) with approximately 1,500 program participants of Birthright Israel onboard.
The ship’s 13-hour journey from Ashdod Port, south of Tel Aviv, to Larnaca, Cyprus, was escorted across the Mediterranean by the Israeli navy.
Birthright Israel, an organisation part funded by the Israeli government, is a free 10-day “heritage trip” to Israel for Jewish young adults aged between 18 and 26.
Nearly 2,800 international participants had been stranded in Israel since the country first attacked Iran’s nuclear sites and capital of Tehran on Friday morning, escalating regional tensions.
The majority of these are young adults from the United States, said the organisation.
Governor of Florida Ron DeSantis chartered four wide-body planes to fly all evacuated US participants from the Cyprus port to Tampa, Florida.
In an update on 13 June, Birthright Israel said: “All participants are safe, currently located near secure zones and shelters, and are being closely cared for by the operational teams and staff on the ground.”
According to Birthright Israel, evacuation efforts “whether by air or sea” will continue for the remaining international participants in Israel.
It said that priority had been given to participants towards the end of their 10-day educational experience.
Gidi Mark, CEO of Birthright Israel, said: “This was a complex and emotional operation, carried out under immense pressure, and we are proud to have brought 1,500 young adults safely to Cyprus. Our team continues to work around the clock to secure solutions for the remaining participants still in Israel.”
