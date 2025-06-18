Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Israeli airlines have been given the go-ahead by the government to begin repatriation flights for citizens stranded abroad following the recent conflict with Iran.

Tens of thousands of travellers have been affected by the closure of Israeli airspace since Friday, when Israel and Iran exchanged attacks, leading to widespread flight cancellations to Tel Aviv.

El Al Airlines, Israel's flag carrier, has announced plans to operate flights from Larnaca, Athens, Rome, Milan, and Paris on Wednesday. These flights are intended to bring back passengers holding cancelled El Al tickets to Israel.

The airline clarified that while inbound flights will resume, no passenger flights will be departing from Israel at this time. El Al has cancelled all scheduled flights through June 23.

A spokesperson for the airline said: "We understand the difficulty, uncertainty and stress experienced by El Al customers abroad who are seeking to return to Israel, as well as those whose travel plans were disrupted.

"The rescue flights will be operated gradually, and therefore patience is required from El Al customers abroad. We recommend preparing for extended stays and lodging arrangements."

Smaller rival Arkia said it would bring back Israelis from Karpathos in Greece, Larnaca in Cyprus and Tivat in Montenegro.

An aircraft belonging to Israeli airlines El Al sit parked in the tarmac of Cyprus' main airport in Larnaca ( AP )

"Arkia is prepared to operate during any time window approved by the security authorities, including Fridays and Saturdays, and is working with authorities to explore expanding the rescue operation," it said.

Israir ISRG.TA said it would operate three flights for Israelis from Larnaca and Athens and from Varna in Bulgaria on Wednesday, and hoped to offer more soon. It has cancelled both foreign and domestic flights up to June 30.

Israel's Transportation Ministry has said there are as many as 150,000 Israelis abroad, around 50,000 of them seeking to return to Israel.

El Al said that within 90 minutes of opening a portal for passengers seeking to fly home, more than 60,000 people joined an electronic queue to register.

Cruise operator Mano Maritime, whose "Crown Iris" ship carries 2,000 passengers, said it would make two crossings from Cyprus to Israel's Mediterranean port city of Haifa.

Large numbers have converged on Cyprus, the European Union member state closest to Israel. Flights from the coastal city of Larnaca to Tel Aviv take 50 minutes, and boat crossings to the Haifa take about 15 hours.

Foreign carriers have often cancelled flights during Israel's war against Hamas militants in Gaza, leaving El Al, Arkia and Israir to fill the gap for travellers.