India-Pakistan conflict disrupts UK air passengers with delays and diversions

The heightened conflict between India and Pakistan over the disputed territory of Kashmir has many implications for international aviation.

Passengers on a Malaysia Airlines flight from Kuala Lumpur to London Heathrow due in just before 6am arrived almost four hours late after their aircraft diverted to Doha. It appears the Airbus A350 needed to refuel after being rerouted on a much longer course.

Normally the overnight MH2 flight from the Malaysia capital flies over India from southeast to northwest, then crosses to fly over central Pakistan.

But with missile strikes, military planes being shot down and heavy shelling in the Kashmir region, airlines are keeping well clear.

Besides the delays to individual flights, there is an impact on subsequent operations and passengers’ connections.

The corresponding departure on Malaysia Airlines, MH3 from Heathrow to Kuala Lumpur, will be delayed in leaving because of the late arrival of the incoming aircraft and the need to fly a longer course to reach the Malaysian capital.

Even Tuesday night’s MH1, the Heathrow-Kuala Lumpur flight due to arrive in the Malaysian capital at 5.50pm on Wednesday, is currently over 90 minutes late – meaning many passengers are likely to miss their onward flights to other Asian destinations as well as Australia.

British Airways flight BA142 from Delhi to London departed over two hours late from the Indian capital in the early hours of Wednesday morning, and flew southwest almost to Mumbai before setting a course for London Heathrow. The British Airways flight was over three hours late arriving, causing many onward connections to be missed.

Airlines also face higher fuel bills and crewing issues due to the longer journeys.

Besides the impact on network operations for intercontinental services, the closure of yet more airspace will have an effect on European holiday flights. Already the skies over Russia, Belarus and Ukraine are closed because of the Kremlin’s invasion of its southern neighbour, removing almost a quarter of European airspace.

A senior UK travel industry source said: “Having more aircraft flying a southern track will have a direct impact on punctuality of our aircraft to the eastern Med. We were already having problems with air traffic control staff shortage.”

Travellers whose flights are delayed, or who miss onward connections, are covered by European air passengers’ rights rules if they begin their journey in the UK or EU. Passengers must be provided with replacement flights as soon as possible, and given hotels and meals as required.

From locations outside Europe, only British and EU airlines are obliged to provide care.