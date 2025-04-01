Tourists evacuated as Icelandic volcano begins to erupt
A red alert has been issued for the area
Magma is accumulating underground near Iceland's capital, Reykjavik, prompting authorities to warn that a volcanic eruption has started.
While the magma has not yet breached the surface, the Icelandic Meteorological Office issued a warning on Tuesday, stating, "A magma eruption has begun."
Hundreds of small earthquakes have rattled the area.
As a precaution, the renowned Blue Lagoon luxury spa and the fishing town of Grindavik have been evacuated.
A red alert has been issued for the area.
About 40 homes in Grindavik were occupied at the time of the evacuation, according to reports from RUV, citing local police.
Iceland, known for its glaciers and volcanoes, has experienced a surge in volcanic activity on the Reykjanes peninsula south of Reykjavik.
Since 2021, the region has witnessed 10 eruptions, and this latest magma intrusion could mark the 11th.
Previous eruptions in the area have not directly impacted Reykjavik or caused significant ash dispersal, thus avoiding major air travel disruptions.
This is a breaking story. More follows...
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments