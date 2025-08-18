Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Beneath the laser lights and pulsating beats of Ibiza's world-renowned party scene lies a stark reality: a deepening housing crisis forcing many locals and seasonal workers into desperate living conditions.

While international revellers spend lavishly on an experience they deem 'worth it', the island's housing crunch means residents are sharing cramped apartments, commuting from the mainland, or resorting to unauthorised encampments in tents and motorhomes.

This struggle on Ibiza mirrors a wider issue across Spain, where a severe shortage of affordable accommodation in cities and popular coastal destinations has ignited protests.

Activists demand rent controls and denounce overtourism, accusing landlords of prioritising lucrative short-term tourist lets over less profitable extended leases.

The scale of the crisis on Ibiza is stark. Local authorities reported nearly 800 people living in makeshift settlements last year.

This figure, however, excludes an estimated 200 individuals evicted last month from the 'Can Rovi 2' camp, where they had been living in shacks, tents, and vans.

open image in gallery Tourists enjoy the sea as others board a beach touring boat at Cala Saladeta beach in Sant Antoni de Portmany, Ibiza ( REUTERS )

Jeronimo Diana, a 50-year-old water technician from Argentina who stayed at Can Rovi 2, said: "The island is paradise, the most beautiful place I've ever seen. But it has a flipside”.

A normal monthly rent would swallow most of his 1,800-euro salary, Diana said.

Ibiza's average rents peaked at 33.7 euros per square metre in July last year, a 23% rise from July 2023, data from property website Idealista shows. That translates to about 1,500 euros ($1,756) for a small one-bedroom apartment. Spain's national minimum wage is 1,381 euros per month.

In one possible knock-on effect, Ibiza is seeing a growing shortage of teachers and health workers, according to regional government data. Some public servants commute from neighbouring Balearic islands Menorca and Mallorca.

Maria Jose Tejero, a 24-year-old emergency medical technician, said she shares a small flat with two housemates to make ends meet because the rent is twice her salary.

Crewing an ambulance at night sometimes makes her feel "like a babysitter", Tejero said. "People come here, drink, take drugs and think life's just a party when that life can also end."

open image in gallery Walter Rodriguez lives in a shack on Ibiza due to spiralling housing costs ( REUTERS )

Deflated balloons litter a bar-lined street in popular tourist town Sant Antoni. Dealers discreetly inflate the balloons with nitrous oxide - laughing gas - selling the brief high for 5 euros a pop.

Lia Romero, a 28-year-old nurse from Spain's Canary Islands who sometimes moonlights as a dancer at Ibiza's club Amnesia, said she also shares a flat and can't afford bar cover charges or dining out.

"Ibiza is all about posturing and displays of wealth," she said, "leaving no room for ordinary people".

According to the regional statistics institute, Ibiza received 3.28 million tourists in 2024, 76% from outside Spain, while the island's resident population reached a record 161,485.

Jonathan Ariza, a mechanic and construction worker from Colombia who said he is seeking political asylum in Spain, lives in a trailer near the island's main hospital.

"As long as tourists keep coming, there'll be people willing to live in precarious conditions to be employed," he said.

Alejandra, a 31-year-old Colombian with a residence permit, lives in a shelter managed by Catholic charity Caritas after failing to secure a rental. She said she slept in a tent with her 3-year-old son David until they were evicted.

Alejandra said she had a new hotel job and wanted to move out of the shelter, but worried about losing work "for being slow" as she raced to log the Social Security contributions required to renew her permit.

open image in gallery Alejandra, a 31-year-old Colombian with a residence permit, lives in a shelter managed by Catholic charity Caritas after failing to secure a rental ( REUTERS )

Social workers Gustavo Gomez and Belen Torres, who run the Caritas shelter, said landlords routinely discriminate against families with children and evict tenants to replace them with tourists during the more lucrative summer months.

Local authorities are cracking down on illegal tourist rentals, imposing fines that start at 40,001 euros on those who post them.

Vacation rental companies have agreed to automatically withdraw advertisements officials deem illegal instead of waiting for a slower judicial ruling, said Ibiza Council Vice-President Mariano Juan of the conservative People's Party, which governs the wider Balearic region.

In Juan's view, high demand and limited buildable land result in "absolutely illogical" rent prices on Ibiza.

At a national level, the centre-left government has pledged to triple the state housing budget and speed construction of social housing.

But a 2023 law that introduced some rent controls has seen limited success, as many opposition-controlled regions decline to apply the rules given they have a high level of autonomy in housing policy.

open image in gallery Ibiza received 3.28 million tourists in 2024, 76 per cent from outside Spain, while the island's resident population reached a record 161,485, with nearly 1000 people who resorted to living in makeshift settlements ( REUTERS )

National landlord lobby ASVAL rejects rent controls, arguing they shrink supply and raise prices. It says the best ways to bring down rents are public incentives and more construction.

Saray Benito, 32, said work as a contortionist and torch juggler at the famous Cafe del Mar is scarce in winter. Over 12 years in Ibiza, she said she has had to move 20 times and sometimes sleep on balconies.

Italian drag performer Eva Cavallini, who is famous in the LGBTQ-friendly La Virgen district near Ibiza Town's port, lamented that soaring travel and accommodation costs dissuade other artists from visiting.

"Ten years ago, we were around 200. Now it's just me - the only survivor here. If things keep going this way, the island is finished."