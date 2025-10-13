Holidaymakers’ horror as human foot washes up on Ibiza beach

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Holidaymakers were left shocked after the discovery of a human foot that had washed up on a popular tourist beach in Ibiza last week, local reports say.

The foot was found by a beachgoer who was taking a morning walk on Playa d’en Bossa on Friday 10 October. They quickly alerted authorities after holding it back on the shore with a stick so it did not get washed away again by the waves.

Plata d’en Bossa is a popular resort found just outside the centre of Ibiza town, known for its long sandy stretch backed by lively nightclubs and hotels.

The foot is thought to have washed up on the beach after stormy weather caused by Storm Alice hit Ibiza and the rest of the Balearic Islands over the past few days, local reports such as Diario de Ibiza suggest.

By 8am, several national police patrols were deployed to the area, clearing crowds and blocking off the promenade as they investigated the human body part.

Witnesses to the investigation include guests staying at the nearby four-star Hotel Vibra Algarb on the seafront, as well as those heading to the hotel’s gym.

Forensic experts arrived at 9am to examine and recover the foot. Images obtained by The Sun show authorities on the shoreline as they investigate how and why the foot had appeared on the beach.

The discovery comes after a separate incident last Tuesday 7 October, when the Civil Guard said a body was spotted floating two miles off the bay of Talamanca, according to local news outlet Periódico de Ibiza y Formentera.

Maritime Rescue recovered the body, which was in an advanced state of decomposition, and transported it to the port of Ibiza, the outlet added.

Storm Alice has also caused chaos for tourists elsewhere in Ibiza, as a rainfall has led to the airport being flooded, flights being cancelled, and roads being submerged over the weekend.

This is not the first time that appendages have been found washed up on coastlines over the past year.

In June, a human leg was discovered on Prestwick beach in South Ayrshire, with police stating that the remains belonged to a missing person from outside Scotland.

Meanwhile, in December 2024, a beachgoer also discovered part of a human leg washed up along the rocks of a Southern California beach on Christmas morning.

The human body part was found on a beach trail near the Palos Verdes Estates. A cadaver dog searched the area but did not find any other remains.

The Independent has contacted the Spanish National Police and the Ibiza Island Council for comment.

Read more: Spain floods trap people in cars as Storm Alice sparks travel chaos