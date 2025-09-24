Northern transport hub wins best large station at ‘Railway Oscars’
Judges praised its wellbeing initiatives and platform decoration
A northern train hub has been awarded Large Station of the Year at a ceremony dubbed the “Railway Oscars”.
Hull Paragon Interchange received the gong at the National Railway Awards, which took place in London on 17 September.
Judges praised Hull Paragon for its wellbeing initiatives and platform decoration, making it a “landmark the city can be proud of.”
Operated by TransPennine Express (TSP), the station was complimented for its artwork, colourful planters and storyboards that “showcase the character of the city.”
It was also commended for its multi-agency safeguarding centre, which opened in 2023 following a £100k investment. The hub operates as a consistent point of contact between those in need and local police, charities and community agencies.
Judges described it as the “cherry on top” and was highlighted as a model of how stations can support their communities.
Ben Courtney, former station manager for Hull, Brough and Selby said the recognition was well-deserved.
“Hull proudly stands as the largest integrated rail and bus interchange in the north, and is a station we can all be proud of,” Mr Courtney said.
“This award reflects the hard work, passion and commitment of colleagues, partners and the local community who have transformed Hull Paragon into a safer, more welcoming and vibrant place.”
Northern and Hull Trains also operate services from the station. Some 2.6 million passengers passed through between April 2023 and March 2024 according to Office of Rail and Road data.
The railway station was reimagined as London’s Waterloo during the filming of Steve McQueen’s 2024 film Blitz.
A “Hullywood”mural was unveiled to celebrate the station’s role in the production.
Other winners at the National Railway Awards included Penrith, which took home the prize of Small Station of the Year. London Bridge was awarded Major Station of the Year, while Greater Anglia was crowned Passenger Operator of the Year.
