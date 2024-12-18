Two dead after plane crash near Honolulu airport

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Two people onboard a Kamaka Airlines training flight died after the plane crashed into an abandoned building in Honolulu, Hawaii.

The pilot of Kamaka Air 689 warned air traffic control, “We are, we have, uh we’re out of control here”, before the fatal collision at around 3.15pm on Tuesday (17 December).

Several witnesses told Hawaii News Now they spotted the Cessna 208 Caravan aircraft “flying too low” before it hit the building near Honolulu’s Daniel K Inouye International Airport.

According to air tracking data from FlightAware, the Lanai-bound plane departed Honolulu Airport at 3.15pm HST.

Kamaka 689 was advised, “If you can land, if you can level it off, that’s fine. Any runway, any place you can do”, by the tower after getting into difficulty.

The Hawaii Department of Transportation (DOT) said the pilot had made adjustments to minimise the crash’s impact.

Emergency services, including the Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) and Honolulu Police Department, responded to the scene.

Video footage shortly after the incident shows black smoke billowing from the crash site on Aolele Street.

Aolele and Ualele Street were closed to motorists but reopened at 6pm on Tuesday evening.

The two unidentified victims were the only passengers onboard the aircraft when it hit the vacant state-owned building slated for demolition.

David Hinderland, CEO of Kamaka Air, said in a statement: “It is with heavy hearts that Kamaka Air confirms the loss of two members of the Kamaka Air family in an accident at 3.13pm this afternoon.”

The DOT are assisting the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) in investigating the crash.

Honolulu mayor Rick Blangiardi said: “This heartbreaking incident reminds us of the dedication and risks taken by those who help keep Hawaii’s essential goods moving. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone impacted by this tragedy during this incredibly difficult time.”

The Honolulu Emergency Operations Center was partially activated in response to the incident.

Josh Green, governor of Hawaii, said: “Shortly after 3pm this afternoon, HDOT responded to a plane crash into an unoccupied building on Ualena Street.”

“Jaime’s [Green’s wife] and my hearts go out to the pilot and passenger and their families as well as to all who have experienced this traumatic event,” he added.

