Anti-poverty charity hits back after homeless people banned from Italy beauty spot

An Italian anti-poverty charity has hit back at plans to ban begging in Portofino.
The decree, which would prevent homeless people asking for money, was introduced by the village’s mayor Matteo Viacava on 19 May.
Under new summer regulations, non-threatening begging was prohibited in tourist areas, including the port and historic centre, during peak season between 14 July and 30 September.
Antonio Mumolo, president of Avvocato di Strada (National Association of Street Lawyers), called the new rules “unlawful” and threatened legal action if they are not withdrawn or amended within 15 days.
Mr Mumolo said: “In Italy's most posh municipality, there's an ordinance in effect that prohibits any type of begging, even non-harassing ones. This is an unlawful ordinance that must be withdrawn or amended. We've given the mayor 15 days to do so; otherwise, we'll take legal action.”
He added that municipalities should “fight poverty, not the poor” as banning “non-nuisance begging” is targeting vulnerable people and not illegal behaviour.
“In Italy, it cannot be a crime to reach out and ask for food,” said the Avvocato di Strada president.
The group filed a formal notice to the municipality of Portofino on Saturday (26 July).
It accused Mayor Viacava of “waging war on the poor”, adding that Portofino was punishing “the very condition of poverty”, not illegal behaviour.
“The ban contained in this ordinance is clearly illegitimate,” read the notice.
Legal action to request that the ordinance be annulled will be taken if the mayor does not respond within 15 days, said The Street Lawyers Association.
Daily visitors to the Italian hotspot – population around 400 – can exceed 10,000 in July and August.
As of 15 July, tourists are also no longer able to walk barefoot, wear only swimwear, drink alcohol or pitch up for a picnic on Portofino’s cobbles or piazza.
The Independent has contacted the mayor of Portofino for comment.
