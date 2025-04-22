This cruise line has just set a tasty world record

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

As marketing goes, this may smell a bit fishy but cruise brand Holland America Line (HAL) has created what it believes to be the longest maki sushi roll at sea.

The effort was spearheaded by HAL’s global fresh fish ambassador chef Masaharu Morimoto during an event onboard Rotterdam.

Chef Morimoto and more than 50 culinary team members helped create the roll, which was approximately 90 feet long.

It included Nori seaweed, more than 55 pounds of sushi rice and 33 pounds of fresh big eye tuna fish.

Chef Morimoto said: "I love to bring my passion for sushi to the high seas.

"Creating the longest sushi maki roll at sea for Holland America was a thrilling challenge, which allowed me to showcase our commitment to using the highest quality and freshest ingredients in a fun and memorable way for Holland America guests."

Chef Morimoto sailed aboard Rotterdam to the Caribbean to launch the new speciality Morimoto By Sea sushi bar on the ship earlier this month.

The venue will be introduced on Rotterdam, Koningsdam, Nieuw Statendam and Eurodam and has capacity for 12 passengers at a time.

It is also available on Nieuw Amsterdam, which introduced the sushi bar with a Morimoto By Sea standalone restaurant in 2023.

This is the latest culinary development from the cruise brand, which has also introduced onboard cooking shows to give cruise passengers a taste of the region they are visiting.

Whiskey drinkers can also enjoy a tipple onboard from HAL’s new single barrel whiskey programme, starting this spring.

The cruise line now offers a collection of nine single barrels sourced from distilleries across the US.

It includes two barrels of Weller bourbon from the Buffalo Trace Distillery in Frankfort, Kentucky; three barrels from Angel's Envy in Louisville, Kentucky; a single barrel from Uncle Nearest in Shelbyville, Tennessee; and a single barrel of the flagship bourbon from Woodford Reserve in Versailles, Kentucky. There is also a 15-year-old WhistlePig and port-finished Westland American Single Malt.

