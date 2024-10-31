Holland America Line reroutes 2026 Grand World Voyage to avoid Red Sea

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Holland America Line is the latest cruise brand to adjust its round the world sailing amid tensions in the Middle East, giving passengers an extra day on board and a dozen more ports to visit.

Cruise ships have spent much of the year rearranging sailings to avoid the Red Sea routes as Israel’s war with Hamas continues and the conflict threatens to spill out across the region.

Brands such as MSC Cruises, Princess and Virgin Voyages have cancelled or rerouted sailings so far this year and into 2025 itineraries.

Holland America Line is planning ahead by updating its 2026 Grand World Voyage to bypass the Red Sea.

It has announced a new itinerary for its roundtrip from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on 4 January 2026 aboard the 1,432-passenger Volendam.

The changes will impact the final 54 days of the itinerary, and due to a crossing of the International Dateline, will increase from 132 to 133 days.

Rather than sailing through the Red Sea and visiting Safaga and Alexandria in Egypt, the now 133-day voyage will take in ports in East and Southeast Asia, Central America, destinations in the US and a transit of the Panama Canal.

The amended cruise will visit 51 ports in 23 countries across five continents, concluding on 17 May 2026, in Fort Lauderdale.

Following an originally planned overnight call in Singapore, Volendam will sail north to Vietnam, calling at Phu My for Ho Chi Minh City, Nha Trang and Halong Bay for Hanoi.

The ship will overnight in Hong Kong before continuing northeast to Kaohsiung and Keelung, Taiwan.

There will be six ports of call in Japan, including overnights in Nagasaki and Tokyo, before completing a transpacific crossing.

The ship will also call at Kodiak, Sitka and Ketchikan, Alaska, before sailing south along the Pacific Coast of the US to Seattle, Washington and San Diego, California.

The voyage continues southeast to Manzanillo and Puerto Chiapas, Mexico as well as to Acajutla, El Salvador, before overnight stays in Fuerte Amador to reach Panama City.

There will also be a new call at Cartagena, Colombia.

Prices start from £24,199 per person.

From 13 November, guests will be able to book 21- to 55-day segments featuring the new portion of the itinerary.

Beth Bodensteiner, chief commercial officer for Holland America Line, said: “We know immersive experiences in exciting destinations are always a main draw for those choosing a world cruise.

“The dozen ports we’ve added in Asia will bring that part of the world to life for our guests. From exploring the emerald waters of Halong Bay or snorkelling in Nha Trang, to overnight stays in Hong Kong, Nagasaki and Tokyo, the deep exploration of the region provides guests the opportunity to take in the culture and natural beauty of Asia as part of their world cruise.”