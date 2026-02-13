The real-life Hogwarts Express steam train at risk of cuts

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The real-life Hogwarts Express steam train is at risk of service cuts due to an ongoing safety dispute with Britain’s railway regulator.

The Jacobite Express heritage locomotive runs from Fort William to Mallaig over the Glenfinnan Viaduct, a popular 84-mile journey,

Around 70,000 passengers travel on services pulled by the engine each year via the West Highland Line, made famous for its appearance in the Harry Potter films.

Its operator, West Coast Railways (WCR), is three years into a dispute with the Office of Rail and Road (ORR) over the fitting of central door locking on its carriages.

In 1999, railway safety regulations prohibited the use of “vehicles with hinged doors without a means of centrally locking them in a closed position”.

The Jacobite service includes 1950s-era Mark 1 coaches, which feature traditional hinged doors without a central locking system.

Until 2023, the ORR had granted the Jacobite exemptions to run the traditional railway carriages.

The rail operator said it “has every intention of running” but “hasn’t made a final decision” on cuts or changes to the service.

A message on the WCR website currently reads: “Bookings for the Jacobite 2026 season will open in the coming weeks. Please check back for more details.”

The attraction contributes £30 million per year directly to the UK economy, said James Shuttleworth, commercial manager at WCR.

Implementing the new measures to fit 120 coaches retrospectively could cost Jacobite owners £7 million, which is described as a “substantial figure” for the fleet.

WCR is seeking a final solution with the ORR following legal action against the regulator after it refused to exempt the company from the central locking rules.

Mr Shuttleworth told The Independent: “Last year we had a very difficult year and there were a number of factors that we couldn’t control.

“It was very dry and we had to use a lot of diesel assistance, which is always more expensive than just running with a single steam locomotive.”

He added: “What we’re not going to do is run the service and lose money”.

Read more: Crackdown on traditional carriages threatens ‘Hogwarts Express’ trains