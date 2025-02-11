Inside the new-look VIP terminal at Heathrow

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Heathrow has unveiled a new look for its luxury VIP terminal after a £3 million refurbishment.

As part of a three-year rebrand, the private terminal now features upgraded lounges, a redesigned atrium and curated artwork, including Banksy and Warhol pieces.

The Windsor by Heathrow has eight private lounges for high-profile passengers to take off from “discreetly”.

From £3,812 for up to three guests, the luxury service offers private chauffeurs from front door to plane, all airport formalities, private butler service and exclusive dishes from Michelin-starred chef Jason Atherton.

Heathrow first introduced The Windsor Suite in 2008, with the commercial service officially rolled out ahead of the London 2012 Olympics.

open image in gallery Heathrow first introduced The Windsor Suite in 2008 ( Rankin/Heathrow )

A “select” 50,000 of Heathrow’s 83.9 million passengers use the personalised VIP service annually.

The suite “doubles as a private art gallery” with works from modern British artists such as David Hockney, Tracey Emin and Francis Bacon, available to buy onsite through a QR code.

On the menu for pre-departure plates, fine dining options from Jason Atherton include English butter shortbread with praline cream, Earl Grey tea ice cream, custard sauce and charred mandarin.

The exclusive departures lounge says it offers “unmatched discretion, convenience and a seamless travel experience” from door to plane.

Popular destinations for The Windsor’s high-profile passengers are Doha, Riyadh, Dubai, Los Angeles and New York, which are served by Etihad, Qatar, BA, American Airlines and Emirates.

open image in gallery Works from modern British artists such as David Hockney are available to buy onsite through a QR code ( Rankin/Heathrow )

Charlotte Burns, VIP lead at Heathrow, said: “The Windsor by Heathrow is more than just a rebrand, it’s a testament to our heritage in pioneering luxury travel. From our carefully curated interiors to our exceptional service, we provide our guests with an unparalleled experience that reflects the finest of British hospitality.

“From the moment you step out of your front door to the second you board your plane, we ensure that every detail is taken care of – making your journey seamless, relaxing and unforgettable.”

