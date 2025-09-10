Drunk air hostess tried to board Heathrow flight while 12 times over legal limit

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An air hostess has admitted trying to board a flight at Heathrow Airport whilst drunk at more than 12 times the alcohol limit.

Jessica Kostakopoulou, 43, stated she had not been drinking when she was stopped by security in Terminal 2 of the west London airport on March 22, leading to police being called.

The defendant, who had been working for Scandinavian Air since October last year, “appeared unsteady on her feet and slurred her words” and smelled of alcohol during the incident, prosecutor Reem Khatib told Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court.

Subsequent breathalyser tests showed she had 254 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood in her system. The legal limit is 20 milligrams, the court heard.

Kostakopoulou, of Claremont Road, Windsor, pleaded guilty to carrying out an activity, namely going through security, which was ancillary to an aviation function at the court on Tuesday.

Amber Pierce, defending, told the court the defendant was not a supervisor on the flight she intended to board and “no direct harm” was caused as a result of her actions.

The court heard Kostakopoulou, who was of previous good character and had been working in the aviation industry for more than 20 years, resigned from her role as an air steward immediately after the incident occurred.

A magistrates' bench fined the defendant £623, including a victim surcharge and legal costs, to be paid in monthly instalments, having found her remorse to be “genuine”.

Addressing the bench in court, Kostakopoulou said: “I feel very ashamed and embarrassed about everything that happened.

“I’m trying to amend my ways now and start a new job. I’m very sorry.”