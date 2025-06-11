Heathrow issues fresh expansion plea after record-breaking month

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Heathrow Airport is advocating for an “open conversation” regarding expansion plans following a record-breaking month for passenger traffic.

In May, the airport saw over 7.2 million passengers pass through its terminals.

That was a 0.4 per cent increase from the previous year and the highest number ever recorded for the month.

A Heathrow spokesperson highlighted the need for proactive planning.

“As these record numbers become the norm, it’s time to start an honest conversation about the challenges this presents for an already space-constrained yet highly efficient hub,” they said.

"Heathrow continues to deliver excellent service, but to sustain this performance and meet future demand, expanding capacity will be essential."

open image in gallery Passengers queue at a check-in desk at Heathrow’s terminal 2 ( PA Wire )

The airport has previously said it will submit detailed plans for building a third runway to the Government in the summer.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves used a speech on growth in January to give her support to the project, which has been repeatedly delayed over several decades because of environmental concerns.

Ms Reeves said it would potentially create 100,000 jobs.

However, Labour transport committee chair Ruth Cadbury, London mayor Sir Sadiq Khan and party donor Dale Vince have all criticised her decision.

Sir Sadiq said he remains opposed to the plan because of the “severe impact it will have on noise, air pollution and meeting our climate change targets”.

open image in gallery A British Airways plane taxis at Heathrow ( Getty Images )

In February, Heathrow‘s chief executive Thomas Woldbye announced a multi-billion pound investment to expand terminals 2 and 5, reconfigure the layout of the airfield, and improve bus and coach connections.

He said the UK “risks losing its status as a global trading hub” if the airport does not grow.

The third runway is “critical for the country’s future economic success”, Mr Woldbye said.

“Heathrow is proud to answer the chancellor’s call to get Britain building.

“This is vital investment and will ensure Heathrow remains globally competitive and a jewel in the country’s crown.”