Heathrow records busiest-ever day as passengers jet off for summer holidays
More than a quarter of a million passengers passed through the airport in 24 hours
Heathrow Airport has recorded its busiest-ever day, with more than a quarter of a million passengers passing through its four terminals.
In total, 270,869 passengers went through the west London airport on 1 August.
It came after a month in which it saw almost no growth in passenger numbers, which executives said was due to capacity constraints.
The UK’s busiest airport said that 7,981,137 passengers flew in and out of the terminals in July.
That is compared with 7,980,455 during July 2024.
Across the first seven months of 2025, the airport has recorded year-on-year growth of just 0.2 per cent, with its two runways being used at almost full capacity.
Heathrow unveiled plans to build a third full-length runway last week.
It said that this would enable an additional 276,000 flights per year, from the current 480,000 to 756,000.
In January, Chancellor Rachel Reeves threw her backing behind the £20bn infrastructure project in an attempt to kickstart growth in the UK.
The chancellor hopes the project - which the government aims to complete by 2035 - will boost growth in Britain, as the economy teeters on the brink of recession.
Heathrow believes it is possible to meet the Government’s ambition of securing planning consent by 2029 and the new runway being operational within a decade.
It also claimed to be “Europe’s most punctual major hub”, ahead of Amsterdam Schiphol, Frankfurt, Madrid and Paris Charles de Gaulle.
Heathrow chief executive Thomas Woldbye said: “It’s that time of year when everyone is looking forward to their well-earned summer breaks, and Heathrow is proud to play our part in delivering smooth and reliable journeys.
“We continue to break records as Europe’s largest and most punctual hub – adding value for our airline partners and passengers.
“To build on this success, we’ve set out a 100 per cent privately financed plan to expand Heathrow, deliver extraordinary service, create wider and better choices for our customers, and grow the UK economy.”
