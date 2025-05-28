Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

On the day of the unprecedented closure of Heathrow due to a power failure, the airport boss slept soundly until 6.45am.

The mobile phone of CEO Thomas Woldbye was on silent, the Kelly Review into the shutdown has revealed.

The decision to close Europe’s busiest airport on Friday 21 March as a result of a fire at a electricity substation feeding Heathrow led to 1,400 flight cancellations. More than 200,000 passengers had their flights grounded, and 120 planes that were already in the air heading for Heathrow diverted to other airports

Mr Woldbye was repeatedly called in the early hours of the morning. The first, at 12.21am, was a protocol alarm call known as F24 to alert him to the incident.

Then Javier Echave – the chief operating operator, who made the decision to close the airport for the whole of Friday – repeatedly tried to call his boss.

The review by Ruth Kelly, a non-executive director of Heathrow, reveals: “Although his phone was on his bedside table, Mr Woldbye reported that it did not alert him to the F24 alarms or to Mr Echave’s other calls because the phone had gone into a silent mode, without him being aware it had done so and he was asleep at the time.

“Mr Woldbye first became aware of the incident at approximately 6.45am on 21 March, and received a debrief from Mr Echave.

“Although Mr Woldbye was therefore not involved in the decision to suspend operations, it was within Mr Echave’s authority to make this decision, being the named individual on the CAA operating licence for the Airport.

“Neither Mr Woldbye nor Mr Echave considered the decision to stop operations would have changed had Mr Woldbye been involved.”

The Kelly Review also reveals security staff in Terminal 2 had to rely on the torch function on their phones. “Immediate interim adjustments were made after the incident to contingency plans, including issuing all security team members with battery powered torches,” the review says.