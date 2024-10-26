Airport introduces unlimited hug time following ‘inhumane’ cuddle cap in New Zealand

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Heathrow Airport has announced an “unlimited” hug time in its terminals amid a debate on the introduction of cuddle caps at airport drop-off zones.

The new signage depicting two people hugging in departures reads: “Max hug time, unlimited. Fond farewells in Departures, encouraged.”

According to the airport, the message intends to encourage passengers and loved ones to “take as much time as they need in Departures” when bidding farewell before taking off on their travels.

Last week, an airport in New Zealand sparked a debate on farewell etiquette after banning prolonged goodbye hugs at drop-off – with last embraces restricted to just three minutes.

In marked contrast to Heathrow’s heartfelt efforts, the sign at Dunedin Airport reads “max hug time 3 minutes” and suggests, “for fonder farewells please use the car park”.

Social media users said the time limit at drop-off was “inhumane” and insisted “You can’t put a time limit on hugs”.

With Heathrow’s Terminal 3 the stage for Love Actually’s iconic airport embraces and reunions, the heartfelt gesture may be on a mission to prove that “love actually is all around”.

On Wednesday, the airport announced that between June and September, 30.7 million passengers passed through Heathrow, bringing passenger numbers to 63.1 million since the start of the year.

Now, passengers and visitors are reminded that they can “linger a little longer” as part of a commitment by the airport for “cherishing special connections”.

Unlike some UK airports, there isn’t a time limit in place for drivers at the Heathrow Terminal drop-off zone, although “kiss and fly” charges apply while travellers say goodbye with an uncapped cuddle.

Heathrow Airport said in a statement: “Heathrow is committed to bringing warmth to the often hurried airport experience and creating an environment where farewells aren’t rushed, but savoured.”

