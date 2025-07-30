Is it safe to travel to Hawaii? Latest advice after tsunami hits Pacific Island

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A massive 8.8 magnitude earthquake struck Russia’s far eastern Kamchatka Peninsula on Tuesday, the sixth strongest ever recorded, causing tsunami waves to roll towards countries around the Pacific Rim.

Hawaii recorded waves of up to 5.6ft on Tuesday as the impact started to reach the islands. Evacuation orders have been put in place for much of the islands’ coastlines as the state continues to be under a tsunami warning.

While the Hawaii’s largest airport in Honolulu is operating, other airports around the state have temporarily suspended their operations.

Alongside Hawaii, parts of mainland United States, Japan and several other Pacific islands have been placed under tsunami warnings following the quake, while damage and evacuations are reported in the Russian regions nearest the epicentre.

Here’s what to know if you are travelling in or out of Hawaii as the tsunami strikes.

Where has the tsunami struck?

open image in gallery Map showing areas with warnings, as well as watch and threat notices ( US Tsunami Warning Center )

A tsunami warning is in effect for Hawaii. A 5.7ft wave was recorded in Kahului, Maui, at a similar time that a 4.9ft wave was recorded hitting the town of Hilo in Hawaii on Tuesday evening local time.

A 3.9ft wave was also recorded in Hanalei, Maui. This follows a 4ft wave hitting the Hawaiian island of O’ahu.

Hawaii’s emergency services have advised people in the coastal areas in certain zones to evacuate, covering all of O’ahu’s coastline and various parts of the coast on other Hawaiian islands. The full evacuation zones can be found here.

The above post is one of several graphics highlighting evacuation areas for the various Hawaiian islands.

Alongside evacuating the areas marked in red, authorities have advised people to go to higher ground, such as the fourth floor or above in buildings at least 10 stories high.

UK government travel advice

The UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) has advised those in Hawaii to follow the guidance of the local authorities.

“An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 8.7 has struck the eastern coast of Russia in the Kamchatka Peninsula region,” the FCDO said in its latest update.

“A tsunami threat message has been issued by the Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre.

“If you are in the affected areas potentially affected by the earthquake or tsunami you should follow the advice of the local authorities.”

Are flights still running?

The majority of Hawaii’s flights were grounded or cancelled on Tuesday, but some airports have started operations again as of Tuesday evening local time.

Many arrivals to the islands have been cancelled or diverted to airports on the US West Coast, such as LAX, San Francisco and San Jose, as well as to Hawaii’s largest airport in Honolulu.

Hawaii’s Department of Transportation (DOT) said on Tuesday evening (10pm HDT) that Hilo International evacuation gates have been closed, with procedures to reopen the runway for flights on Wednesday now beginning.

open image in gallery Oahu residents evacuate Ewa Beach due to the threat of a tsunami in Kapolei, Oahu, Hawaii, on Tuesday, 29 July ( AP )

Kahului Airport in Maui says that all flights departing and arriving have been cancelled. “There are passengers sheltering in the terminal. In the morning, those sheltering will be rescreened prior to departures,” the DOT said.

Baggage screening was temporarily suspended at Honolulu’s Daniel K. Inouye International Airport during the first wave arrival; however, baggage screening has now resumed and flights have restarted.

“Please check with your individual carriers regarding flight schedules,” the DOT added.

Hawaii Governor Josh Green said on Tuesday that all commercial harbours have been shut, too.

Can I cancel my holiday to Hawaii?

As the Foreign Office has not warned against non-essential travel to Hawaii, or the US as a whole, there will be no special circumstances in place to be able to cancel a trip for a full refund.

The conditions for cancelling your trip will be dependent on your holiday provider, so it’s best to contact them if you’re looking to postpone.

There is no obligation for companies to refund bookings if you want to cancel, and you will not be able to claim on your travel insurance due to safety concerns unless government advice changes.

If you do have travel insurance, some policies include natural disaster cover for an event that prevents you from reaching your holiday destination. Check your insurance policies and speak to your insurer to see where you stand.

