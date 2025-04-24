Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A British holidaymaker has hit out at “petty” pricing in Spain after being charged for two ice cubes at a Costa Del Sol beach bar.

Viv Proops shared her shock on social media after stopping for a coffee at the Havana Beach Bar in Estepona, Spain.

She wrote in the Facebook group ‘Estepona Info & Chat’ on Monday (21 April): “On Playa del Cristo beach today. Ordered an ice coffee at Havana Beach Bar and was charged for a coffee and charged extra for 2 ice cubes. Is that normal?? Is ice always an extra billable item ? Seems a bit petty minded in my opinion!!”

Viv added that her bill stated €4.50 for coffee “plus 50 cents extra for the ice cubes!” bringing her coffee break total to €5.

Social media users were quick to slam the “shocking” ice surcharge.

One Facebook user said: “That’s wild and not normal. Also, unless there was transparent pricing on the menu clearly stating that ice is extra you shouldn’t have been charged for it.”

“Crazy I’ve never been charged for ice would have refused to pay,” wrote another.

David Ramirez, a spokesperson for Havana Beach Bar, replied: “You’re absolutely right that ice itself isn’t expensive, but what many don’t see is the real cost behind it.

“We use a professional industrial ice machine that cost us over €9,800, and it consumes a significant amount of electricity daily.

“On top of that, there’s the staff who prepare and serve the drinks, and the furniture and shaded seating we’ve invested in so our guests can enjoy their coffee comfortably right on the beach.

“We understand it might seem minor, but in our setting where everything is brought close to the sea with comfort in mind small extras help cover the high operational costs.”

It’s not the first time a beach restaurant has come under fire for its pricing.

In July, notorious Greek beach restaurant DK Oyster was slammed after shocked holidaymakers claimed they were charged $876 (£690) for two drinks.

In a Tripadvisor review from May 2024, one visitor, Lori E, wrote: “Total rip off! Make sure you get a receipt before leaving and check your credit card because they overcharge.

“Ordered 2 drinks which we afterwards saw were 51 euros each. If that wasn’t crazy enough we returned to the States and had a $876 charge on our account. FOR 2 DRINKS!!!”, the review stated.

For more travel news and advice, listen to Simon Calder’s podcast