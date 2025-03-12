US bans flights to capital of major Caribbean nation until September

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The United States has extended its ban on flights to Haiti's capital until September 8 due to escalating gang violence, described as "more dire than ever" by the U.N.’s human rights expert on the Caribbean nation.

The Federal Aviation Administration's (FAA) announcement extends the ban on flights to Port-au-Prince from November, after gangs fired upon three commercial aircraft. It was set to expire on Wednesday.

William O'Neill, the UN human rights commissioner's expert on Haiti, recently completed his fourth visit to the nation in two years and painted a grim picture of the situation.

He said the gang violence has worsened, intensifying the "pain and despair of an entire population."

Despite efforts by Haiti’s national police and a U.N.-backed Kenya-led multinational police force, he said, “the risk of the capital falling under gang control is palpable.”

“These violent criminal groups continue to extend and consolidate their hold even beyond the capital,” O’Neill said.

“They kill, rape, terrorise, set fire to homes, orphanages, schools, hospitals, places of worship.”

He said the gangs have infiltrated all spheres of society, “with the utmost impunity and, sometimes, as many sources point out, with the complicity of powerful actors.”

open image in gallery A police officer patrols the entrance of the Toussaint Louverture International Airport ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

The gangs have grown in power since the July 2021 assassination of President Jovenel Moïse and are now estimated to control up to 85 per cent of the capital.

O’Neill said more than one million people have been displaced, with nowhere to go. In makeshift camps, he said, hunger and sexual violence are widespread and “for many it's a matter of survival.”

He urged Haitian authorities to fight the impunity and corruption that he said were the major obstacles to dismantling the gangs.

He said they must also beef up the police force, which he said numbered 9,000 to 10,000 in a country of 11 million people, compared with about 50,000 in the neighbouring Dominican Republic, which has a similar population.

O’Neill called for a substantial reinforcement of the multinational force, which started arriving last June and now numbers about 1,000 police. He said a well-equipped force of 2,500 “could have an enormous impact on controlling, dismantling, overpowering the gangs.”

He said both the international force and the Haitian police need more mobility — helicopters and better ground vehicles — as well as night vision goggles and body armour.

U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres recently proposed to the U.N. Security Council that logistics and equipment for the Kenya-led force, including drones, fuel, ground and air transportation, be funded from the U.N. budget — instead of the current fund that relies on voluntary contributions. That fund would be used to pay the international police.