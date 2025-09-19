Greek holidays set to get more expensive as sheeppox outbreak strikes country

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sheep farmers in central Greece are facing devastation as a virulent sheeppox outbreak decimates their flocks, prompting warnings from authorities of a potential nationwide ban on animal movement.

The highly infectious virus threatens to inflate food prices and jeopardise the production of feta, the nation's iconic cheese. Farmer Giorgos Tasioulis, visibly distressed, stands before his now-empty sheep sheds.

"Our unit... is now back to zero, our family is back to zero," the 45-year-old father of three says. Just weeks earlier, all 900 of his sheep were culled and buried only meters from his farm in Kileler municipality, central Greece.

Tasioulis had invested nearly 2 million euros ($2.35 million) since 2020 to modernise his breeding unit. Now it is silent.

Across Thessaly, Greece’s agricultural heartland, sheeppox is wiping out flocks. More than 260,000 sheep and goats - roughly 2% of the national herd - have been culled in the last 12 months, forcing 1,100 farms to shut down, based on government figures.

open image in gallery Goats and sheep graze freely near the beach in Kipos village, on Samothraki island ( Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

Kileler was hit hardest, with 40,000 animals gone and 80 breeding units closed since July.

"The situation is an absolute disaster," Tasioulis says.

A few kilometers away, another breeder Vagelis Karajiolis is still holding on, but barely.

"Every morning I wonder what we will find at the farm, if there will be an infection," he said, "We can't sleep at night."

Thessaly produces 15% of Greece’s sheep and goat meat and nearly a third of its milk and feta cheese. But the region has been battered. In 2023, storm Daniel flooded huge parts of the plain, destroying crops and killing livestock.

"When we thought we had recovered a bit, the sheeppox came and finished us off," Karajiolis said.

open image in gallery A shop assistant lifts a slab of feta cheese in Athens, Greece ( AFP via Getty Images )

Authorities have launched a 10-day emergency plan, sending veterinarians to farms and setting up disinfection zones. But this came too late for many farmers.

"Unfortunately, at that time the tough measures that should have been taken were not implemented," says Dimitris Mpaloukas, head of the Breeders Federation of Thessaly.

Greece's Rural Development and Food Minister Kostas Tsiaras urged farmers not to hide infections. "Responsibility is needed from all those involved as our livestock is at risk," he said earlier on Friday speaking on public broadcaster ERT.

"Because of the pox, they killed all the sheep," said 80-year-old cheesemaker Nikos Karakanas, looking at his empty milk tanks. "I had 10 employees, now I have none," he said.