America’s ‘Center Parcs’ to open in UK with plans for family-friendly water parks

Families in the UK could soon be able to visit three new indoor water park resorts.

Similar to the popular forest break Center Parcs, Great Wolf Lodge has over 20 sites across the United States, but the holiday attraction is gearing up to cross the Atlantic.

The family-focused lodges attract 10 million visitors per year in the US. They comprise accommodation, indoor water parks, arcades and restaurants.

Great Wolf Lodge has proposed resorts in Derbyshire and Basingstoke, Hampshire, to reach a wider audience. A location was also announced near Bicester in Oxfordshire, but this development has been temporarily paused.

If plans are approved for the lodges, each will include a hotel, a family entertainment centre called the Adventure Park and an indoor water park.

open image in gallery Indoor water parks are a staple of Great Wolf Lodge locations ( Great Wolf Lodge )

In both resorts, families will be able to stay overnight or visit during the day, with 900 parking spaces planned.

The water park will be the centrepiece attraction, filled with kid-friendly splash pads, plus various pools, slides and rides, all kept at 29 degrees for year-round use.

The lodges will also have a rope course, mini bowling, mini golf and an arcade with virtual reality games.

Inside the Grand Lobby, evening entertainment will include immersive storytelling and dance parties.

Great Wolf Lodge plans to create around 500 guest rooms at each resort, with room occupancy ranging from four to 12 people.

open image in gallery The lodges will focus on catering to families ( Great Wolf Lodge )

Great Wolf Lodge said that it expects around £1m in visitor expenditure will go return to the local economy.

Around 500-600 jobs will be created per lodge once in operation, with more expected to be employed during the construction period.

Great Wolf Lodge adds that businesses surrounding their resorts in the US regularly report gains of up to 20 to 30 per cent.

The first Great Wolf Lodge opened in Wisconsin Dells in 1997, and for the last three decades, it has expanded across the US to become the country’s largest operator of family-orientated indoor water park resorts.

