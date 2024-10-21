Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Google has added a new feature for bargain-hunting travellers, making it easier for people find cheaper flights at the tap of a button.

Launched in 2011, Google’s online flight booking search service ‘Google Flights’ is used to find flight times and deals from varying airlines to destinations around the world.

Last week, Google Flights announced a new “Cheapest” tab. This update is rolling out globally over two weeks, with the new tab predicted to be in place by the end of October.

When searching for journeys with Google Flights, the best options usually appear at the top, based on a mix of price and convenience.

However, Google is now acknowledging that many travellers are willing to sacrifice convenience and perks to fly with the cheapest option. This could be a third-party booking site offering a lower price than the airline itself or flying back to a different airport than the one you departed from within the same city, such as flying from London Heathrow and returning to Gatwick.

open image in gallery Google Flights now has a new ‘Cheapest’ tab to show the lowest ticket fares ( Google )

Where Google Flights is available, travellers can enter their trip details and tap on “Cheapest” to show more options with lower prices.

Google warns that the low-cost flight deals may involve more awkward routes, such as longer layovers, self-transfers or purchasing different legs of the trip through multiple airlines or booking sites.

Early last year, Google also introduced a pilot programme to help users secure lower air fares.

In April 2023, the “price guarantee” program was launched on Google Flights, which refunds passengers the difference in price if their airfare drops after they’ve bought their ticket.

The offer only applies to flights shown by Google Flights with a “price guarantee” badge. If the price drops in the time between a customer’s booking and the flight’s departure, Google will pay the difference up to $500 via Google Pay.

However, savings are capped at $500 per calendar year, which can be spread over up to three “price guarantee” flights.

For more travel news and advice, listen to Simon Calder’s podcast