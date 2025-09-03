Railway line made famous by Harry Potter films set for £15m upgrade

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The West Highland Line, often hailed as one of the world's most scenic railways, is set for a £15 million upgrade and repair programme.

This iconic Scottish route connects Glasgow to Oban, Fort William, and Mallaig, famously featuring the Glenfinnan Viaduct, seen in the Harry Potter films.

The comprehensive work involves replacing 10km (6.2 miles) of rail and 9,100 sleepers, improving drainage, and refurbishing critical structures.

However, passengers face disruption with the line closed between Crianlarich and Fort William from the evening of Friday, November 7, until the morning of Monday, November 17.

Explaining the upgrades, Ross Moran, route director at Network Rail Scotland, said: “This is a significant investment in the future of the West Highland Line, helping to ensure it remains safe, reliable and resilient for years to come.

“The route is vital for the communities it serves and for the many visitors who travel to experience one of the most scenic rail journeys in the world.

“We appreciate there’ll be disruption as a result of this work and thank passengers and communities in advance for their patience.

“These upgrades are essential to keeping services running smoothly in a remote and challenging environment.”

open image in gallery A carriage Scotrail train crossing the famous Glenfinnan Viaduct along the scenic West Highland Line route in the Scottish Highlands ( Getty Images )

The work also includes the renewal of a railway bridge near the remote Corrour station, which featured in the 1996 film Trainspotting, including vegetation management and the renewal of five culverts.

Mark Ilderton, ScotRail service delivery director, said: “The West Highland Line is a vital connection for the communities it serves as well as an important gateway for Scotland’s tourism industry, which is why these essential works are so important.

“While the work takes place, our priority will be on keeping people moving with rail replacement transport in place.

“We’re grateful to customers for their understanding and patience while Network Rail carries out these improvements.”

open image in gallery The remote Rannoch Station on the West Highland Line ( Helen / Wikimedia Commons )

While the work is under way Network Rail will use Rannoch and Tulloch stations as temporary compounds.

It advised passengers to plan ahead for journeys during the engineering work and check with their train operator for alternative travel options.