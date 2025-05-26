Yurt company goes bust leaving Glastonbury glampers up to £16,500 out of pocket

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Glastonbury-bound glampers have been left ticketless after spending thousands of pounds with a luxury yurt company that is now in liquidation.

Yurtel, a glamping provider based in Corsham, ceased trading on 8 May, just weeks before music fans are due to pitch up at Glastonbury Festival.

It was one of several campsites local to the Worthy Farm site with access to purchase hospitality tickets for guests.

The company offered hospitality tickets and accommodation packages to the annual festival, ranging from £10,000 for a deluxe bell tent to £16,500 for a presidential suite.

In an email to customers on Monday, Yurtel said it had ceased normal trading due to insolvency and would “commence formal liquidation shortly”.

Yurtel added that it is “unable to fulfil any ticket and accommodation bookings made for this year’s festival” and that tickets to enter the festival had “not been purchased” on their behalf.

According to the Liverpool Echo, the email added that packages “cannot be refunded” and customers should claim from their credit card issuer or in Yurtel’s liquidation.

Festival goers planning to stay with Yurtel were advised to book “an alternative festival accommodation provider” and told that their information would be shared with Glastonbury organisers.

The “luxury camping pioneer” started operations in 2005, with festival camps including bars, spas, hot tubs and restaurants.

Yurtel has previously provided luxury accommodation at festivals including Latitude and Big Feastival.

One customer, Lydia, told BBC News that she was “absolutely gutted” after spending £10,000 plus VAT on tickets and accommodation with Yurtel.

According to the festival, Yurtel had “not paid Glastonbury Festival for any tickets for the 2025 Festival prior to entering into liquidation, and therefore no tickets were secured for their guests”.

Headline acts at Glastonbury this year include The 1975, Neil Young and Olivia Rodrigo.

Glastonbury Festival said in a statement: “We were sorry to learn that Yurtel Limited has appointed liquidators, and appreciate how disappointing this is for anyone who was planning to stay with them.

“Glastonbury Festival has no involvement with the operation of Yurtel Limited, and as such we have no records of their bookings and are unable to take any responsibility for the services and the facilities they offer.”

It added: “Anyone who has paid Yurtel for a package including Glastonbury 2025 tickets will need to pursue any potential recompense available from them via the liquidation process as outlined in their communication to you. We are not able to incur the cost or responsibility of their loss or replacement.”

