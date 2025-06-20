Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tourists in Glasgow will start paying extra for their accommodation after the city gave the green light to introduce a tourist tax by 2027.

In a bid to generate £16m a year for the Scottish city, visitors heading to Glasgow will be charged five per cent of their accommodation bill extra, which will work out to £4.83 per night on average.

Under national legislation, the council has to undergo an 18-month implementation phase, so the levy will not be rolled out until January 2027 at the earliest.

The decision was made in a city administration committee on Thursday, with 1.5 per cent of each levy being retained by accommodation providers, while the rest will be invested in Glasgow’s infrastructure projects and events.

The funding will also be used for public services, such as street sweeping, maintenance of city landmarks and improvements to parks, which will benefit both residents and visitors.

A council spokesperson said there was support from all parties on the committee, including the SNP, Labour, Greens and Conservatives.

The move to introduce the levy came following a public consultation that started in January between local trade bodies and accommodation businesses.

Deputy Council Leader Richard Bell told The Independent: “Many Glaswegians will be familiar with visitor levies, which are relatively common abroad.

“The levy means that some of the people who enjoy what Glasgow has to offer, but do not pay local taxes, will be asked to make a small contribution to the city.

“In turn, that money will be invested in making Glasgow a better place for citizens and visitors alike – which will benefit our tourist trade.”

Green Cllr Blair Anderson, whose motion started the process, said: “The tourist tax is going to be a game-changer for Glasgow, delivering more money to tidy up our city and make it even more attractive for visitors and residents alike.

“A small contribution from tourists will mean we can invest millions more in street sweeping, bin collections, and getting Glasgow looking good again.

“I’m glad that Greens in Holyrood got this law passed, and I’m grateful to all councillors who have worked with me over recent months to get this tax in place as soon as possible.”

The levy will apply to all hotels, hostels, guest houses, bed & breakfasts and self-catering accommodation.

Glasgow currently averages around 2.9 million overnight stays each year, which generates an expenditure of £250m.

The Visitor Levy Act became law in September 2024. This allows councils in Scotland to tax overnight accommodation if they wish to do so.

This devolved power has been met with mixed responses, with Edinburgh becoming the first to vote in January to add a five per cent surcharge on visitors’ overnight stays by 2026.

Meanwhile, South Ayrshire council is set to abandon its plans for a visitor levy in light of residents' and businesses' concerns that the area does not warrant one for the number of visitors it receives.

