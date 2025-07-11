Glasgow airport strike to go ahead in July while bosses aim to ‘minimise disruption’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Dozens of workers at Glasgow airport will walk out for 48 hours in late July in a dispute over pay, the Unite union says.

Workers voted overwhelmingly to reject a 4 per cent rise in wages.

Members employed as airport ambassadors, airside support officers, engineers and managers will strike from 6am on Thursday 24 July to 5.59am on Saturday 26 July. The airport says it has contingency plans to “minimise disruption”.

The union’s industrial officer, Pat McIlvogue, said: “Glasgow Airport Limited is making the lowest pay offer despite it being the most profitable company at the airport.

“It is the only company escalating a dispute and they seem to be spoiling for a fight rather than trying to resolve the dispute.”

Unite’s general secretary, Sharon Graham, said: “Summer strike action is now inevitable unless Glasgow Airport’s new owners come to their senses. We will support our members every step of the way in their fight for better jobs, pay and conditions.”

A spokesperson for AGS Airports, which owns and manages Glasgow Airport, said: “We are extremely disappointed with Unite’s decision to serve notice of industrial action.

"We have been in talks with Unite since March during which time we have made several improved and fair offers against a backdrop of a challenging operating environment.

“We have tabled an offer of 4 per cent, which represents an above-inflation pay increase. Despite reaching agreement with 80 per cent of our staff across AGS Airports over pay, our offer has been rejected by 75 members of staff at Glasgow airport who, through Unite, have informed us they wish to embark on strike action.

“We will now proceed with our contingency plans to ensure we minimise any disruption for our airlines and passengers.”

Separately, more than 100 ground handlers working for Swissport at Glasgow airport remain in dispute over rosters. The Unite union is conducting "a consultative ballot” on a new offer made by the employer, which concludes on 14 July.

The union says: “If this offer is rejected, Unite will move to open a full industrial action ballot.”