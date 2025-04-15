Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Scottish politicians have weighed in on a prediction made by a rail engineer that Glasgow Airport could close its doors in decades to come if high-speed rail is introduced across the country.

Rail engineer and writer Gareth Dennis said on his Railnatter podcast that if high-speed links are developed and introduced over the next few decades, Edinburgh Airport would be the Scottish aviation hub to be retained over Glasgow Airport.

Mr Dennis describes Glasgow as a “wonderful city” but weighs in on transport in and around the city, stating that a high-speed connector should be installed to create a fast link between Glasgow and Edinburgh.

“We need a high-speed line connecting the centre of Glasgow and the centre of Edinburgh via the airport of choice for Scotland.

"Sorry Glasgow, but the right airport to retain is Edinburgh because it's better accessible for the whole of Scotland. Glasgow Airport ain't.”

He adds that there are development areas in Glasgow “including the airport which eventually won’t be an airport but will be a massive area for potential development.”

The rail expert adds that it would be a “perfect place” to put development “so rail connections very much worthwhile for that even if it isn't the airport long term which I don't think it should be.”

Mr Dennis explained his thoughts further to The Scotsman: “The timelines I'm talking about are related to high-speed trains eventually arriving into the city eroding the need for domestic flights.”

He said this would likely be in the 2040s, “when new infrastructure starts creeping further north” following the completion of the first section of HS2 between London and Birmingham, which currently has a timeframe between 2029 and 2033.

“Any transport strategy in Scotland needs to think very clearly about focusing long-distance flights into one airport and making that airport as well connected as possible,” he adds.

Simon Calder, travel correspondent of The Independent, said: “Where to start on this? Well, no one would be more delighted than me for high-speed rail from London to Scotland.

“But the idea that HS2 will reach as far north as Manchester and Leeds by 2040 looks fanciful, with the Labour government carrying through the last administration’s hatchet job on lines beyond Birmingham.

“In addition, ministers are maintaining the tax incentive to fly between Scotland and London rather than go by train.

“Glasgow is a perfectly good medium-sized airport with a big catchment area, including southwest and northwest Scotland, and the main hub for flights to the Western Isles.

“The airport that should be in the spotlight for possible closure to passenger flights is Prestwick.

“Passenger numbers last year were 535,000 – just one-15th of those at Glasgow, and one-fifth of the terminal’s capacity. But the Scottish government is keen to keep it open, so public cash will continue to be pumped in.”

Some Scottish politicians have also disagreed that high-speed rail would eventually replace domestic flights.

Scottish Conservatives transport spokesperson Sue Webber told The Scotsman: “These comments will rightly come as a surprise to those working at Glasgow Airport as well as the millions of passengers who use it to get to destinations worldwide.

“Given the importance of the airport for jobs and Scotland’s wider economy, this individual who has thousands of subscribers needs to urgently explain why he believes Glasgow Airport does not have a viable future.”

Meanwhile, Scottish Labour transport spokesperson Claire Baker said that while they believe Glasgow Airport has a future, issues such as “poor connectivity” are holding the aviation hub back.

“Scotland’s airports are hugely important to our communities and our economy, but under the SNP poor connectivity is holding Glasgow Airport back,” Ms Baker said to the publication.

“Glasgow Airport should have a bright future, but the SNP needs to show some ambition and set out a plan to help aviation drive growth and decarbonise. We need to connect our communities and airports and support the aviation sector so it is fit for the future.”

The Scottish Government’s Transport Scotland agency also recognised the need for Glasgow Airport to invest in more direct flights to help grow connectivity.

“We support Glasgow Airport’s ambitions of securing more direct routes. We are committed to working with Scotland's airports and airlines to help grow our international connectivity, essential for inbound tourism, business and the economy,” it said.

The Independent has contacted Gareth Dennis for further comment, while Glasgow Airport has declined to comment.

For more travel news and advice, listen to Simon Calder’s podcast