Two Scottish airports increase passenger drop-off charges

Two airports in Scotland have raised the fees for drivers picking up and dropping off passengers.

From Tuesday, Glasgow and Aberdeen airports will now each charge £7 per 15-minute drop off at their terminals.

Previously, drivers at Glasgow paid £6, and those at Aberdeen £5.50 to use express drop-off areas.

Operator of both sites, AGS Airports, said that the increases were due to rising costs.

Glasgow airport’s website warns drivers who stay longer than 15 minutes that a “premium charge” must be paid on exit.

At Aberdeen airport, the same rules apply, with every minute spent over the allotted drop-off slot charged at £1 and a flat charge of £50 after 30 minutes.

A spokesperson for Aberdeen and Glasgow airports said: “We appreciate that this is not a popular decision, however, it is important the airport remains competitive and all money raised serves to strengthen our connectivity and help to attract new routes.”

Both aviation hubs also offer a free long stay pick-up option for up to an hour, less than a 10-minute walk from the terminal.

AGS Airports added: “It is important to keep in mind that there is always a free alternative where customers can park for up to one hour. This is located in our long-stay car park, and passengers can use a free, on-demand shuttle service to and from the terminal.

“The pick-up and drop-off area is intended for short visits of up to 15 minutes only. We would encourage anyone who thinks they may be longer to use the free alternative or our short-stay car park. Valid Blue Badge holders continue to receive 30 minutes free in our Short-Stay Car Park.”

Glasgow and Aberdeen aren’t the only airports to up their drop-off charge this year.

On 6 January, the last major airport without a drop-off charge, London City, introduced an £8 fee for people reaching the Docklands terminal by car.

The £8 charge allows a stay of up to five minutes, increasing thereafter by £1 per minute up to a maximum stay of 10 minutes.

London City said: “This move is part of our commitment to encourage more travel to and from the airport via public and sustainable transport modes, of which two-thirds of our passengers already use.”

