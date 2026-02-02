Public transport grinds to a halt amid nationwide strike

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

German commuters faced freezing temperatures and deserted platforms on Monday as a widespread public transport strike, orchestrated by the Verdi trade union, paralysed bus and tram services across most cities.

The industrial action, involving nearly 100,000 transport workers represented by Verdi, follows the breakdown of talks last week between the union and municipal and state employers over working conditions.

Verdi's demands include shorter shifts, longer rest breaks, and higher remuneration for night and weekend work, despite cities grappling with significant budget constraints.

The disruption affects approximately 150 municipal transport companies across all but one of Germany's 16 federal states, encompassing key cities such as Berlin, Hamburg, and Bremen.

Hailed as one of the largest coordinated actions in the local transport sector for years, the strike began as scheduled, Serat Canyurt, Verdi's leading negotiator, confirmed to rbb radio on Monday, adding that public transport operators are now expected to return to the negotiating table.

In Stuttgart, Karlsruhe and Freiburg, services will grind to a halt for the entire day, union officials said.

open image in gallery A metro station at Alexanderplatz stands closed during a 24-hour nationwide public transport strike ( Getty Images )

Temperatures fell below zero in much of the country, worsening the situation for commuters forced to seek alternative transportation.

Still, Deutsche Bahn said Friday its urban railway S-Bahn trains in cities including Berlin, Hamburg, Munich and Stuttgart, along with long-distance services, would run as normal on Monday as staff were not represented by Verdi.

Talks between Verdi and employer associations have been tense, with union leaders accusing municipalities of seeking to cut benefits and lengthen shifts.

In Berlin, Verdi negotiators said operators wanted workers to fund improvements themselves by giving up sick pay and flexible hours.

The next round of negotiations is scheduled for 9 February.

Union leaders warned that further industrial action could follow if employers do not offer significant concessions.

"It is safe to assume that public transport will come to a standstill in the affected transport systems," union Verdi said in a statement on Friday, adding that close to 100,000 staff have been called on to walk out.