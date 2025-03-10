Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Clothed visitors to beaches in the German city of Rostock could face bans from nudist beaches.

The third largest city on the German Baltic coast is home to 15km of white sand beach, which is divided into clothing optional, mixed and clothed sections.

The new ruling follows local authorities who have “received numerous complaints from people who felt harassed in the naturist (or nudist) areas,” Rostock Tourism’s Moritz Naumann told The Independent.

By defining these areas as exclusively for textile-free sunbathing and swimming, the beach warden now has the ability to issue bans in case of conflict, he said.

Mr Naumann said that the ban is only to be used in “case of conflict”.

He added: “It should be noted that not every situation where someone wears clothes in this area directly leads to a conflict. The main focus is to protect those who genuinely feel disturbed.”

Offensive comments, staring or the taking of photographs or video are all broadly regarded as inappropriate etiquette in nudist spaces.

Mr Naumann added that Rostock city authorities have observed that “the number of people practicing it today is decreasing.

“Therefore, we have reduced the number of naturist beaches from 37 to 27 blocks with the new regulation.”

He added: “It is important to us that every guest at our beach feels comfortable, especially in sensitive areas, and we hope that the new regulation will meet the needs of our visitors.

“Naturism has a long tradition in Rostock and is appreciated by many locals as well as guests.”

While nudism, known as “Freikörperkultur” (FKK) or “free body culture,” has traditionally been popular throughout Germany, enthusiasm for the practice appears to have fallen out of style with younger generations.

In addition to beaches, the movement – which dates back to the 19th-century – has seen nudism extended to parks and even hiking trails across the country.

In June 2024, the German Association for Free Body Culture (DFK) – an umbrella organisation for several naturist interest groups – told its members that anniversary celebrations would be cancelled due to a lack of interest.

Group membership has fallen from 65,000 people 25 years ago to fewer than 34,000 in 2024.

In 2023, city officials in Berlin ruled that all swimmers would be permitted to swim topless following an equality row.

The ruling came after a woman took legal action in response to being ejected from an open-air pool in the German capital for sunbathing topless.

As a consequence of the complaint, the Berliner Bäderbetriebe, which runs the city's public pools, changed its clothing rules accordingly, saying that the ruling established “equal rights for all Berliners, whether male, female or non-binary”.

The Independent has contacted Rostock Tourism for comment.