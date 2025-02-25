Expand Gatwick as well as Heathrow for best options for travellers, says CAA

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Gatwick Airport's expansion plans have received a boost after the aviation regulator said it would give "benefits to consumers" even with the potential for a third runway at Heathrow.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) expressed its support for Gatwick's proposed commitments for the next four years.

The announcement comes as Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander faces a Thursday deadline to decide on Gatwick's proposal to bring its emergency runway into regular operation, a move that could accommodate an additional 100,000 flights annually.

It follows Chancellor Rachel Reeves' endorsement of Heathrow's third runway project last month in a speech focused on economic growth.

The CAA said: “We have considered the implications of the recent Government announcement in relation to the development of a third runway at Heathrow airport.

“Gatwick’s airline and passenger base is significantly different from that using Heathrow and we remain of the view that there are likely to be benefits to consumers in expanding capacity in Gatwick, including in relation to meeting the demands of passengers in the choice of destinations, enhanced competitive pressure on airlines and the greater resilience of airport infrastructure.”

open image in gallery Gatwick could be expanded ( PA Wire )

On Wednesday, the CAA published its final proposals to accept new commitments from Gatwick for the four years from the start of the 2025/26 financial year.

This includes a price cap that limits how much Gatwick can charge airlines.

Under the proposal, the maximum increase in the cap for the first two years of the period would be CPI (the Consumer Prices Index measure of inflation) minus 1 per cent, and CPI plus 0 per cent for the final two years.

The airport also plans to change service quality targets and rebates with a focus on areas of operation that “have been problematic in recent years”, the CAA said.

This would involve an enhanced measure on air traffic control performance and the introduction of financial incentives for improving some special assistance services.

Selina Chadha, group director of consumers and markets at the CAA, said: “Our focus is always to deliver in the interests of consumers while supporting growth, investment and efficiency.

“Aviation plays a vital role in the UK economy and accepting Gatwick airport’s commitments will see benefits for passengers, airlines and the airport.”

The CAA’s final proposals are based on Gatwick continuing to make progress with the expansion project.

The regulator expects to set out its final decision in May or June.